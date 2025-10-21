Teddy Atlas Explains How Fabio Wardley Can Overcome The Odds Against Joseph Parker
On Saturday, October 25th, heavyweight contenders Joseph Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) and Fabio Wardley (19-0, 18 KOs) will compete in a headline clash in London. The fight will determine which fighter is in pole position to take on undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Although Parker was seemingly close to a fight with the Ukrainian earlier in the year, he must now get past the test of unbeaten Wardley. Going into the bout as the more experienced fighter, 33-year-old Parker is hugely favored going into the bout.
Bookmakers currently have Parker as a big as -400 favorite, despite Wardley's unbeaten streak. However, legendary coach Teddy Atlas has explained how Wardley can overcome these odds.
Teddy Atlas Explains How Fabio Wardley Can Defeat Joseph Parker
Despite the odds being stacked against the British fighter, Wardley, Teddy Atlas believes there is a path to victory for the 30-year-old.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Atlas broke down the upcoming heavyweight clash, where he touched on Wardley's chances. At first, the former coach felt Wardley may wear the effects of his last bout against Justis Huni.
"With Wardley, there's a war in his past, and there are casualties of war," Atlas said. "It takes a while to heal from a war, to recover from a war, mentally, emotionally, physically."
Wardley's comeback win over Huni came in June, where he rallied from behind to score a 10th-round knockout over his fellow countryman. Atlas said, "Four months ago, Wardley took a lot of punishment. A lot."
Although Atlas believes the damage from the Huni fight may impact Wardley, he also believes the fighter is 'fresh' and that he may be better as a result of the experience.
In terms of a path to victory for Wardley against the former world champion Parker, Atlas laid it out clearly.
"He's [Wardley's] got a delivery system. He does have one technical thing... He sets a trap, he takes a little step back, and he counters you. He gets you to reach just a little bit, and he counters you with the right hand."- Teddy Atlas
Atlas added, "Can he do that? That's all this fight comes to. Can he do that against Parker? Parker checks all the boxes. Experience, resume, the fighters he has fought, to be on the stages he's been on, everything."
The former coach says he has seen examples of Parker making a mistake in the past that could lead to Wardley landing a knockout blow. However, he still expects the New Zealand fighter to control the majority of the fight.
