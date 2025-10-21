Roy Jones Jr Blasts Dana White Over UFC Promoter's Boxing Venture
Dana White is set to shake up the boxing world in 2026, following his role as the lead promoter for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford on September 13th.
The UFC CEO has announced that Zuffa Boxing will launch in 2026, with the new promotion expected to feature monthly shows throughout the calendar year. Set to feature boxing prospects as opposed to ready-made stars, White's new venture has garnered significant attention.
Many in the boxing world are not happy with the MMA promoter's move into the sport. This includes Eddie Hearn, who has been quite vocal about his feelings towards White. Now, another prominent figure in the boxing space, Roy Jones Jr., has spoken out.
Roy Jones Jr. Blasts Dana White Over His Move Into Boxing
It is understood that Dana White's boxing venture will introduce a more UFC-style format to the sport. White has also said that he will not recognize any organization's world titles, except for the Ring Magazine.
As well as this, Dana White is set to make a 'revival' of the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, which has led to a lot of concern in the boxing community.
In a recent interview with IFL TV, boxing legend Jones Jr. was asked for his opinion on the UFC president's disputes with Hearn, with the former multi-weight world champion being less than complimentary towards White.
"The things that are going on, I kind of agree with Eddie's side more, and I'm not the biggest Eddie fan. But, I do agree with him as far as boxing goes," Jones Jr. said.
"You can't come and treat boxing like the UFC. There's a ceiling on their pay. There's never been a ceiling on boxers' pay. So, how does he have the right to come in and change our sport when his sport is younger than our sport?- Roy Jones Jr.
The Hall of Famer added, "No, that's not going to happen. I got to take Eddie's side on that."
It was also mentioned by Jones Jr. that there would be ill feelings if Hearn tried to enter the world of MMA and change the ecosystem in that sport. "They would get mad about that. So, how are you going to come into boxing and do what we do?"
There is no current date for White's first official boxing show under the Zuffa Boxing banner, but it is expected to be in the early stages of 2026.
