Former Muay Thai Champion Announces Boxing Transition for 2028 Olympics

The 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics just received an interesting new boxing contender.

The Olympics have always been one of the highest points in amateur boxing, making it a common breakout platform for young prospects. Yet, rarely do well-known fighters compete in the Olympics in the modern era, with the competition instead full of lesser-known, up-and-coming hopefuls.

However, the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics will likely feature the beginning of a new star. Former Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane announced Friday that he will begin training for the 2028 Games immediately with his coach and manager, Mehdi Zatout.

A pair of boxing gloves at the new Top Team Boxing Club on April 15, 2026, in Suamico. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nabil Anane to box at 2028 Olympics

"A huge challenge ahead of Nabil, but one that I truly believe is within his reach," Zatout wrote on Instagram. "Today, a new door has opened: the opportunity to represent Thailand on the road at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Sometimes in life, God gives you opportunities at moments you could have never expected.

"BRING THE OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL HOME TO THAILAND. And for me personally, as someone who has always been deeply in love with boxing, I couldn't be prouder or happier to stand beside Nabil, support him and give everything I can throughout this new adventure."

Anane is the former ONE Championship Bantamweight Muay Thai champion, WBC Muay Thai champion and IFMA Youth Muay Thai champion. Anane is also an undefeated Lethwei fighter.

Still just 22, Anane holds dual citizenship in Thailand and France. Zatout's announcement made it clear that the 6-foot-3 skyscraper will look to represent his native Thailand at the Olympics.

Nabil Anane transitions to boxing after losing ONE title

Zatout made the announcement one week after Anane's split-decision loss to Suakim Pongsuphan PK in a bantamweight title eliminator at ONE: The Inner Circle 25. The upset loss was his second consecutive loss following his title-losing defeat to Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon in March.

Anane spent the majority of his Muay Thai career fighting for different Thailand-based promotions before signing with ONE Championship in 2023. He suffered a first-round knockout loss to Superlek Kiatmuu9 in his promotional debut before rattling off six straight victories to earn a rematch with 'The Kicking Machine' for the title. Superlek surprisingly missed weight for the bout and was stripped of the ONE bantamweight title before losing a three-round decision to Anane.

Anane has just one victory since his win over Superlek, giving him a Muay Thai record of 41-7-1 with one no-contest. He has been fighting professionally since 2015, when he was just 11 years old.