Boxing Approved For 2028 Olympics In Los Angeles
Boxing is officially in for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
The International Olympic Committee unanimously approved boxing's inclusion on Thursday during the 144th IOC session in Costa Navarino, Greece.
"This is a great day for boxers, boxing and everyone connected with our sport at every level across the world," World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst said. "This outcome has been achieved by a massive team effort."
Boxing was first included in the Olympic Games in 1904 and has been part of every edition except for 1912 in Stockholm due to local laws.
There was doubt over whether boxing would be included in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The IOC stripped the International Boxing Association of its recognition in 2023 because of its inability to install reform governance and finance. With the IBA being stripped of its recognition, boxing's future in the Olympics was in doubt unless another governing body stepped up.
World Boxing, which has 88 national federations across five continents, was launched in 2023 and was officially recognized by the IOC Executive Board in February, which helped pave the way for the sport's inclusion in the Olympics in 2028.
MORE: Omari Jones Can Become Orlando's Hometown Hero
In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Omari Jones was the only American to medal, as he earned the bronze medal at 71 KG. Clarissa Shields was the last American to win an Olympic gold medal achieving the feat in 2012 and 2016.
Andre Ward was the last American male to win a gold medal in the Olympics, as he won the gold medal in 2004.
The Latest Boxing News
Eddie Hearn Gives Injury Update On Anthony Joshua As Big Fight Is Teased For August
Joseph Parker Strikes Again With Hilarious Oleksandr Usyk Call-Out Video
Lamont Roach Agrees Fight With Undefeated Champion If Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch Falls Through
Eddie Hearn Hopeful To Promote Edgar Berlanga, Make Caleb Plant Fight
Eddie Hearn Responds To Chris Eubank Jr Bet Trash Talk, Pulls Out The "Receipts"