2026 Men's Olympic Speed Skating 500m Odds (William Dandjinou and Steven Dubois Favored to Win Gold Medal)

One of the most electric events that takes place in the Winter Olympics is short track speed skating. The shortest of all the speed skating events is the 500m, which has existed in the Winter Games since 1994.

In that time frame, Canada has the most medals on the men's side of the event, winning seven total medals, including two gold. In 2026, the oddsmakers think Canada has a great chance of adding a third gold medal to the list. Let's take a look.

Olympic Men's Short Track Speed Skating Gold Medal Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

William Dandjinou (CAN) +175

Steven Dubois (CAN) +300

Jens Van't Wout (NED) +430

Long Sun (CHN) +850

Pietro Sighel (ITA) +850

Teun Boer (NED) +1600

Andrew Heo (USA) +1600

Shaoang Liu (CHN) +1800

Denis Nikisha (KAZ) +2700

Stijn Desmet (BEL) +3000

Felix Pigeon (POL) +3300

Maxime Laouin (CAN) +3300

Melle Van't Wout (NED) +3300

Thomas Nadalini (ITA) +6500

Quentin Fercoq (FRA) +6500

Daniil Eibog (UZB) +10000

Michael Newinski (POL) +10000

Shogo Miyata (JPN) +10000

Reinis Berzins (LAT) +10000

Peter Jaszapati (HUN) +10000

Furkan Akar (TUR) +10000

Two Canadians top the odds list to win the gold medal in the short track 500m event. William Dandjinou is set as the +175 favorite, an implied probability of 36.36%, and Steven Dubois is close behind him, coming in at +300, an implied probability of 25%. The other skaters with a realistic shot of winning gold are Jens Can't Wout from the Netherlands, Long Sun from China, and Pietro Sighel from Italy.

Shaoang Liu won the gold medal in the event in 2022 when he represented Hungary. He has since switched the country he represents, opting to now skate for China. He's listed at +1800 to repeat as the gold medalist. The other returning medalist is Dubois, who won the bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Games.

I'm going to back the betting favorite in this event. Dandjinou has been tearing up the short track scene, including being the first athlete to ever win six gold medals in a weekend of ISU Short Track competition when he did it in October 2025. He also won the ISU Crystal Globe, given to the top male skater of the season, in both 2024/25 and 2025/26.

He should have even shorter odds to win the Olympic Gold Medal.

Pick: William Dandjinou (CAN) +175 via FanDuel

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

