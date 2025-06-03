Former Two Division World Champion Gets In Line To Fight Canelo Alvarez After Terence Crawford Fight
Canelo Alvarez's next fight is set for September 13 as he takes on Terence Crawford with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line.
The Mexican's last fight was against William Scull on May 3, where he earned a unanimous decision win to become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion.
Fighting Canelo secures a substantially massive payday, meaning most boxers in his weight range are always looking for that bout. And Alvarez already has an opponent willing to fight him after the Crawford clash.
Former two division world champion Jermall Charlo has now thrown his name into the hat. Charlo beat Thomas LaManna via sixth-round TKO (doctor stoppage) this past weekend and is now looking to step in against Canelo and avenge his brother Jermell Charlo's 2023 loss.
Charlo told Ring Magazine:
I think that I should just keep fighting and hopefully I can get the Canelo fight. I mean, wouldn't y’all wanna see that? I’d rather fight Canelo than Plant at this point.
Charlo added that he had the chance to fight Canelo Alvarez in 2023. However, he thinks now is the perfect time as he's ready.
It just wasn't the time, it's all about the time. That's what we talk about, right? Look, I'm not trippin' on the Canelo fight. If it happens, it happens, if it don't, it don't. At 168, I wanna become a world champion at 168 for myself, my legacy, my kids. Other than that, I'm just lettin' it flow. I just wanna be great and, you know, go down in history as one of the greats that ever did it.
Apart from Canelo, Charlo also wants to fight Caleb Plant. The pair had an altercation backstage when Terence Crawford beat Errol Spence Jr in 2023. Plant, though, suffered a loss to Jose Armando Resendiz this past weekend.
