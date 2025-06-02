Leaked Medical Report Pours Gasoline On Imane Khelif Boxing Controversy
Just days after World Boxing declared that female boxers must complete a mandatory gender test in order to compete, directly challenging controversial Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif's status in the amateur boxing arena, a new bombshell report has now shed light on the Algerian boxers true gender.
In an article published yesterday (June 1) by Alan Abrahamson of 3 Wire Sports, the leaked medical records from Khelif's tests carried out in 2022 and 2023 ahead of the Paris Olympics have now been made public.
"Unless someone manipulates the evidence, the result is going to be crystal clear, déjà vu all over again, because in chromosome tests given amid the International Boxing Association’s 2022 and 2023 world championships, the boxer’s DNA showed XY markers with “male” karyotypes," Abrahamson wrote.
Abrahamson would go on to note that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) knew this, but still allowed Khelif to compete. The report, which includes screenshots of the lab test results, show the tests were carried out by Dr Lal PathLabs at Center of Reproductive Diagnostics at Dharamshila Hospital And Research Centre in Delhi, India. The lab is fully accredited and certified by American and Swiss organizations.
In light of World Boxing's new mandate and the bombshell report from Abrahamson -- which, if authentic, would prove Imane Khelif is a biological male -- the online discourse over the controversial issue has been set ablaze. And now, many outspoken opponents of Khelif's claim to be female have come to say "I told you so."
One such opponent is the outspoken Piers Morgan, who tweeted this morning saying, "The biology-denying woke brigade abused and shamed me for saying it was outrageous and dangerous for Khelif to be beating up women at the Olympics. I’m ready for their apology, but won’t hold my breath."
JK Rowling was another celebrity persona to weigh in on the report, calling out a tweet that suggested the tests World Boxing will now require was invasive.
It’s a win for women because they won’t be battered to death in the ring by men.- @jk_rowling on X
If you had any idea what physical tests women go through routinely in their lives you’d know a cheek swab is no bigger deal than flossing your teeth.
Any more moronic questions, wing them over.
Readers added context to the original tweet, noting that there is no invasive examination needed and just a cheek swab is required. World Boxing's website writes, "The test can be a be conducted by nasal/mouth swab, saliva or blood."
Khelif has yet to issue a statement on the report, but her status in both amateur and professional boxing is potentially in jeopardy now more than ever.
