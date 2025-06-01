Jermall Charlo Stops Thomas LaManna, Sets Up Fight vs Caleb Plant
Jermall Charlo did his part in setting up a fight vs Caleb Plant.
Charlo was in prime form, delivering a dominant showing in his first fight in over 18 months to defeat Thomas LaManna by 6th-round stoppage on Saturday at the Michaelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The stoppage victory was Charlo's first since 2019, when he stopped Dennis Hogan in the 7th round.
"I'm back," Charlo said after the fight. "You gotta go through things to get better. It's a better me."
Charlo (34-0, 23 KOs) set the tone early, busting LaManna up (39-6-1, 18 KOs) with a stiff jab and constantly putting him on the move. The former junior middleweight and middleweight champion ramped things up a notch in the 3rd-round when he hurt LaManna with a right hand, then dropped him with an overhand right.
Charlo kept the momentum going in the 4th round when he rocked LaManna with a left hook that was later ruled a knockdown between rounds after referee Mark Nelson missed the call.
Charlo dropped LaManna for a third time in the 5th round when a straight right hand split LaManna's guard and he rocked him again at the end of the round with a stiff jab. At the start of the 6th round, after LaManna was checked by the ringside doctor and Nelson stopped the fight following the doctors' recommendation.
Charlo landed 67 of 210 shots, including 23 of 77 power shots, per CompuBox. Of his 67 punches landed, 44 were jabs.
Now, Charlo can set his sights on a fight against Plant later in 2025, if he wins his respective bout on Saturday. Plant faces Armando Resendiz in the main event on Saturday at the Michelob Ultra Arena.
"They know what it is," Charlo said. "They know where I'm at. I want my lick back. You know what's going down."
