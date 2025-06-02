Mario Barrios Reveals Game Plan, Predicts 'Rude Awakening' For Manny Pacquiao
While 30-year-old reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios has faced several big-name opponents (such as Gervonta Davis) in his professional career, he has the highest-profile fight of his life on the horizon, when he takes on the legendary Manny Pacquiao on July 19.
Many boxing fans and pundits favor Barrios in this fight. Not only is he the much younger and more active fighter in his career, but his distinct size advantage should be in his favor when he enters the ring against Pacquiao, despite the "Pac Man" having a track record of success against guys who are taller than him.
What's for sure is that if Barrios can beat Pacquiao (especially if he does so in devastating fashion), his profile in the sport will rise to new heights.
Barrios made several comments about his upcoming bout against Pacquiao, which were included in a June 1 interview from Boxing Scene.
“Manny’s still Manny. He’s a legend for a reason,” Barrios was quoted as saying. “I’m preparing as if I’m fighting a prime Manny. It’s my job to go in there and defend my title. I’m expecting one of the best versions of Manny. It’s another step in my career to reach for those big fights – with a name like Manny on my resume.”
He later added, "That’s the main [game plan': Go in there and not let him get his rhythm going. I’m not going to take rounds off; [I’ll] work on our game plan.”
It has been reported that Pacquiao's team specifically asked for a title fight against Barrios because they believed he was the most beatable champion around Pacquiao's weight class. In addressing this, Barrios said, “Yeah, [Pacquiao] asked for this fight. He felt my style was perfect for him, but I think he’s in for a rude awakening on fight day. I can’t wait for everyone to see that.
"My job is to be victorious and successful, and I have full confidence in my team and what we’re doing," he added.
These comments will only add intrigue to this mid-summer welterweight showdown.
The Latest Boxing News
Manny Pacquiao Pinpoints The Advantage He Has Over Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao Answers Whether Money Was The Reason For Boxing Return
Floyd Mayweather Among Terence Crawford's List Of Favorite Fighters
Manny Pacquiao Admits He Must 'Punish' Himself For Mario Barrios Fight