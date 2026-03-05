Former World Champion and Floyd Mayweather Rival Joins Bare Knuckle Boxing

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing today announced the landmark signing of former world champion Victor Ortiz (33-7-3, 25 KOs) in a multi-fight, multi-year agreement.

Ortiz is the former WBC welterweight champion, a title he won from Andre Berto, with whom he had a bit of a rivalry (Berto won a rematch five years later).

“I’ve accomplished so much in gloved boxing - from winning a world title to battling the best in the world. Now, bare knuckle is the next challenge. It’s the purest, most intense version of the sport, and I’m pumped to bring my power, heart, and experience to BKB. I’m coming to win another world title and prove I’ve still got it.”

Victor Ortiz once faced Floyd Mayweather

Victor Ortiz is perhaps best known for his stoppage loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. In that fight, Ortiz had some moments against the legendary boxer. After a sequence in which Ortiz headbutted the champion, a point was deducted for the illegal move. When action resumed, Ortiz motioned to apologize, but Mayweather pounced on him with a hook at close range, and Ortiz crumpled to the canvas.

The loss made Ortiz the poster boy for the notion of “protect yourselves at all times.”

While BKB has signed bigger names in boxing, he is one of the first proper celebrities with casual appeal. He appeared in the TV shows Dancing With the Stars and Hawaii Five-0, and in Sylvester Stallone’s feature film, The Expendables.

No date is set for his first fight in the bloody triangle with no gloves.

Victor Ortiz | JUAN CARLO/THE STAR

BKB CEO David Tetreault is more than familiar with Victor Ortiz as a former Golden Boy executive and employee.

"I’ve known Victor since my days running the table at Golden Boy Promotions. Victor Ortiz is a massive coup for our organization. His world title experience, devastating power, and crossover appeal make this an incredible addition. We're excited to see him pursue bare knuckle dominance alongside our expanding lineup of world-class fighters. Bringing a fighter of Victor’s calibre to BKB shows just why we are the leading force right now in Bare Knuckle Boxing.”

Mike Vazquez, Founder of BKB Bare Knuckle, added.

“Victor Ortiz is a true legend with a world-class resume and star power that transcends boxing. We’re thrilled to welcome him to our roster. His knockout power and championship drive will electrify the trigon. With fighters like Gamboa and Malignaggi paving the way for elite crossovers, Victor’s signing proves BKB is the destination for icons chasing new greatness.”