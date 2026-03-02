Ryan Garcia Calls Out Devin Haney as Rematch Gains Momentum

Ryan Garcia has been active on X this past week as he issued a statement of intent yesterday, declaring his desire for a rematch with Devin Haney.

The WBC welterweight champion's majority decision upset over Haney in April 2024 was overturned by the New York State Athletic Commission after Garcia tested positive for the PED Ostarine. The fight was therefore ruled a no contest, restoring Haney's perfect record, with the NYSAC subsequently suspending 'King Ry' for a year.

Garcia knocked 'The Dream' down three times in the fight and has since shown no remorse when saying what would happen if they faced each other in the ring again.

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Garcia calls out Haney

Garcia took to X to call out Haney, promising to end his career in what would be his first title defense since he beat Mario Barrios last month.

"Haney if it’s time to end you it’s time." Garcia said. "You will be erased, I heard you speaking my name. If this is what you want! Let’s start the discussions. Mark my words you’ll never fight again after this, so let that sink in and accept it before you say yes."

Haney if it’s time to end you it’s time

You will be erased, I heard you speaking my name. If this is what you want! Let’s start the discussions. Mark my words you’ll never fight again after this, so let that sink in and accept it before you say yes — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 1, 2026

Haney has since responded, agreeing to a rematch and urging both to start drug testing before making the "biggest fight in boxing."

"Let’s start our VADA testing so we can make the biggest fight in boxing!" Devin Haney

Garcia verifies his win over Haney

Garcia also stated that in his heart, Haney knows he lost the fight and has positioned himself as the better fighter.

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Garcia said "in his heart he knows he lost that fight bc I’m the better fighter, he can’t get himself to be truthful to himself about our fight. Probably won’t happen bc he’s a bitch there’s not other excuse.

"If you are so sure you would’ve won you would take the fight, you won’t bc you are a bitch simple. Knocked you down 3 times. The next time you get dropped, you’ll wake up connected to an IV and doctors monitoring you."

Haney's last outing

Haney beat Brian Norman Jr via unanimous decision in his last bout in November 2025 to become the new WBO welterweight champion and a three-division world champion. The 'Dream' put on a dominant display, knocking down Norman Jr in the second round before coasting to the final bell.

Devin Haney | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

If the pair were to face later this year, it would sure be one of the most talked about boxing fights of the year, with two world championship belts on the line and the rivalry only intensifying since their last fight.