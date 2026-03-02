Ryan Garcia Calls Out Devin Haney as Rematch Gains Momentum
Ryan Garcia has been active on X this past week as he issued a statement of intent yesterday, declaring his desire for a rematch with Devin Haney.
The WBC welterweight champion's majority decision upset over Haney in April 2024 was overturned by the New York State Athletic Commission after Garcia tested positive for the PED Ostarine. The fight was therefore ruled a no contest, restoring Haney's perfect record, with the NYSAC subsequently suspending 'King Ry' for a year.
Garcia knocked 'The Dream' down three times in the fight and has since shown no remorse when saying what would happen if they faced each other in the ring again.
Garcia calls out Haney
Garcia took to X to call out Haney, promising to end his career in what would be his first title defense since he beat Mario Barrios last month.
"Haney if it’s time to end you it’s time." Garcia said. "You will be erased, I heard you speaking my name. If this is what you want! Let’s start the discussions. Mark my words you’ll never fight again after this, so let that sink in and accept it before you say yes."
Haney has since responded, agreeing to a rematch and urging both to start drug testing before making the "biggest fight in boxing."
"Let’s start our VADA testing so we can make the biggest fight in boxing!"Devin Haney
Garcia verifies his win over Haney
Garcia also stated that in his heart, Haney knows he lost the fight and has positioned himself as the better fighter.
Garcia said "in his heart he knows he lost that fight bc I’m the better fighter, he can’t get himself to be truthful to himself about our fight. Probably won’t happen bc he’s a bitch there’s not other excuse.
"If you are so sure you would’ve won you would take the fight, you won’t bc you are a bitch simple. Knocked you down 3 times. The next time you get dropped, you’ll wake up connected to an IV and doctors monitoring you."
Haney's last outing
Haney beat Brian Norman Jr via unanimous decision in his last bout in November 2025 to become the new WBO welterweight champion and a three-division world champion. The 'Dream' put on a dominant display, knocking down Norman Jr in the second round before coasting to the final bell.
If the pair were to face later this year, it would sure be one of the most talked about boxing fights of the year, with two world championship belts on the line and the rivalry only intensifying since their last fight.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Will Thomas is a contributor for KO On SI. Before joining, he worked in a variety of different sports reporting roles, most recently for Sports News Blitz. Will has a bachelor’s degree in sports business and a masters in Sports Journalism from Liverpool's John Moores University. As well as being a huge boxing fan, Will is a huge supporter of Liverpool FC and loves watching the team play when given the chance. Will is from Stafford, England, and lived in Perth, Australia, for a short period of time during his early childhood before having to come back to endure the English weather.