Former World Champion George Groves Has No Doubt About Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to collide on September 13 with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line. It's a generational fight that has divided the opinions of fans and experts
Canelo and Crawford are two of the most accomplished boxers of this era, with both being four-division world champions and having held undisputed titles in their respective careers.
'Bud' Crawford, though, will need to move up two weight classes to take on Canelo Alvarez as his last fight was in 154 lbs. George Groves, the former WBA super middleweight champion who was famous for his fights against Carl Froch, has now given a clear cut prediction for the contest.
He thinks the weight difference would be too much and has backed Alvarez to beat Crawford. Speaking to Action Network, Groves said:
I can’t see how Canelo can’t win. He’s had a lot of fights now but there doesn’t seem to be too many miles on the clock. Canelo is not a fighter who is finished and it’s a sort of catchweight fight with Terence Crawford moving up two divisions. Canelo is not the tallest or the biggest super middleweight but has comfortably been there long enough that he has filled out now in that division. Crawford has only recently moved up and fought at super welterweight and is now moving up.
Groves doesn't think Crawford will have enough power to hurt Canelo. He added:
I can’t see him putting any physical dent in Canelo. He’s an amazing fighter Crawford, he’s an astute, clever boxer who has almost every shot in the book. His balance is tremendous, but I think it is a step too far.
Groves also added that it's not a 50/50 fight, rather an 80/20. Out of Terence Craword's 41 career wins, 31 have come via knockout. However, he has fought in much lower weight classes. Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, has been at super middleweight for a long time now and is a two-time undisputed champion of the division.
