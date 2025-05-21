Floyd Mayweather Threatens Lawsuit Against Fitness Club Bearing His Name
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is threatening legal action in a potential lawsuit that's hitting close to home.
According to a May 20 article from TMZ, Mayweather is threatening legal action against Mayweather Fitness because the gym, which he has long been associated with, is allegedly not paying some of its employees their wages. As a result, Floyd's team is demanding that all necessary business documents and communications regarding Mayweather Fitness be sent over to them.
And in a letter demanding compliance, Floyd's lawyers are threatening a lawsuit centered on "fraud, misappropriation of likeness, breach of contract, defamation" of the undefeated boxer. The letter also adds, "Mr. Mayweather has not participated in the management, operations, or strategic oversight of [Mayweather Fitness].
"Despite his limited involvement as a brand ambassador, your organizations have continually and improperly exploited his name, image, and likeness for financial gain while simultaneously embroiling him in lawsuits and negative press. While Mr. Mayweather has no control over operational or payroll decisions, the public perception increasingly places blame squarely on him," the letter adds.
"These incidents continue to erode his reputation, disrupt current business negotiations, and deter potential partners who are reluctant to associate with a brand now tainted by fraud, employee mistreatment, and financial instability," the letter continues.
This is certainly not a good look for Mayweather, nor for the fitness club his name is attached to. The TMZ article also states that Mayweather Fitness has until May 25 to provide the necessary documents before the lawsuit may be filed.
This isn't the only lawsuit Mayweather is currently involved in, as Business Insider reporter Daniel Geiger wrote an article on March 31 alleging that boxing icon Floyd Mayweather's 62-building Manhattan real estate portfolio, which he announced he'd acquired in late February, never actually occurred, as Geiger's report asserted that there was no evidence a sale was made.
In response to this, Mayweather filed a $100 million lawsuit against Business Insider for this report, claiming that their information was false and damaging to his reputation.
Therefore, Mayweather may soon have two lawsuits on his hands.
