Trainer Stephen Edwards Gives Simple Reason Why Terence Crawford Could Hurt Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will battle it out in a blockbuster showdown later this year, and the September 13 clash will have the undisputed super middleweight title on the line.
Crawford will need to move up two weight classes to face Canelo, as his last fight was at 154 lbs. Many are doubtful about how Crawford's power would translate to the higher weight, especially against a great chin like Canelo's. 'Bud' has 31 knockouts in his 41 fights.
Trainer Stephen Edwards has given his take on the matchup, and besides backing Crawford to win, he provided a simple reason why 'Bud' could potentially hurt Canelo.
Speaking to Fight Hub TV, he said:
Anybody can be hurt in a fight. Canelo's got a great chin, though. But anybody can be hurt on any given night. Don't ever think a guy can't be hurt. Some of the best chins I have ever seen have been clipped. Holyfield, Duran, anybody can be clipped, man.
MORE: Manny Pacquiao Gives Terence Crawford Advice On Beating Canelo Alvarez
Crawford hasn't fought since August 2024, when he defeated Israil Madrimov. However, Edwards doesn't think the long layoff will affect him. He said:
It's always effective. Everytime he lays off, he never looks rusty. He's one of them guys who never looks rusty. It applies to a lot of fighters but he defies the logic behind it because he doesn't look rusty with his layoffs.
Canelo vs Crawford promises to be a generational bout. With a win, either fighter can catapult their position into the greatest of all time list.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul Details 'Holes' Lamont Roach Exposed In Gervonta Davis
Manny Pacquiao Shrugs Off Mario Barrios 16-Year Age Gap With Chill 4-Word Reply
Alycia Baumgardner Hopes To Do Something No American Fighter Has Done In 50 Years
Teddy Atlas Concerned Over Manny Pacquiao's Comeback vs Mario Barrios