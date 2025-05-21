Ricky Hatton Pick Tougher Opponent Between Floyd Mayweather And Manny Pacquiao
Ricky Hatton fought both Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao during his career. Hatton retired with a 45-3-0 record and 32 knockout wins. All three of his losses came by KO, including against Mayweather and Pacquiao.
The Brit fought 'Money' Mayweather in 2007 for the WBC welterweight title, suffering a 10th round TKO defeat in the contest. The fight marked Hatton's first career defeat.
Meanwhile, Hatton was beaten by Manny Pacquiao in his penultimate career fight in 2009, with 'Pacman' earned a devastating second round knockout win. Hatton, however, thinks Mayweather was the tougher opponent.
When asked by talkSPORT who he believes was better between Pacquiao and Mayweather, he said:
I think Floyd Mayweather [is better].
Hatton claimed his loss to Pacquiao was one of the most brutal knockouts in boxing history, but, he was over the hill at that point.
When I see me getting knocked out by Pacquiao on Instagram or YouTube anything like that, it's in the top 10 of the most destructive knockouts of all time. But I was a bit myself at that time. I wasn't a master of defence like Floyd Mayweather. I'd take forward to get one in sometimes.
Hatton believes he declined by the time he fought Pacquiao compared to when he fought Mayweather.
In between fights, I'd be up and down in weight. Wasn't looking after my body like an athlete and probably should've done. By the time I got into the ring for the Manny Pacquiao fight, I was little more a shell of myself. When I fought Floyd, I was a little bit more. When I fought Manny, the light had burned out.
