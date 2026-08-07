Frank Warren Weighs in on Fury-Joshua With Winner Prediction

For over a decade, fight fans, media, and promoters in and around the British boxing scene prayed for the fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While contending with the American and Latin American scene, the British scene, through sound promotion and fighter talent, continues to build a world platform in the sport.

If Lennox Lewis — who recently weighed in on the fight — is the gold standard for the country's heavyweight fighters, Fury and Joshua could sit as No. 2 and No. 3, in no order.

The fight holds the passions and expectations of an entire demographic. Winning the fight cements the winner as the British fighter of the modern era and gets the bragging rights of an entire nation. Frank Warren, who has been active in and around the British scene, expects this fight to take a serious turn.

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Warren talks Fury vs Joshua

With elite-level heavyweight fights, skill could take a backseat. At this level, everyone possesses top-tier talent. During a media call, Warren detailed his thoughts.

"There comes a time in some fighters’ careers where people think they are maybe not at their best, but they go and dig deep to find something else. These two guys will have to dig deep when they fight each other because they both want it and we’ll find out who wants it the most. Me? I say all day long it is Tyson, but we’ll find out when that first bell goes.”

Joshua proved against Kristian Prenga his ability to rebound and rally. Prenga knocked him down twice in the first round and looked lost with a suspect chin. However, he rose, gathered his faculties, and knocked Prenga out in the next round. At this point in his storied career, some of Joshua's speed and quickness evaporated. However, he can still end the fight in a brutal fashion.

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked out Kristian Prenga! 😳#JoshuaPrenga ▪️ pic.twitter.com/ozAV5r3wJI — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 25, 2026

At the same time, Fury's evolution fits this fight better, or at least it should on paper. With his size and defensive capabilities, Fury can fatigue Joshua by forcing him to throw punches in bunches and drop his hands. The longer the fight goes, the more it could favor Fury.

Potential aftermath

Depending on how the fight occurs, the future for both fighters remains unknown. If the fight is a close, competitive brawl that sees each combatant thrive and have their moments, you could see room for a rematch or even a trilogy.

Yet, to get to that point, the first fight must become an instant classic.