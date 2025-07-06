From The Runway To The Ring: Naomi Campbell Reflects On The Intersection Of Boxing And Fashion
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell is no stranger to the runway or the ring. At the IBA Pro 9 event in Istanbul, Campbell wasn’t just a glamorous guest; she presented a championship belt to the winner of a headline boxing match.
Reflecting on the deepening relationship between sports and fashion, Campbell paid tribute to Muhammad Ali, whom she credited with first merging athleticism and style into cultural iconography.
Campbell also noted the role of NBA star Michael Jordan and the Air Jordan brand. Over the years, multiple boxers have been ambassadors for the brand, including former multi-weight-class champion Roy Jones Jr.
Naomi Campbell is no stranger to boxing, having also appeared at the press conference for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou in London in 2023. The British model is also friends with British boxing heavyweight contender Derek Chisora, who also attended the event in Istanbul.
Naomi was also spotted with Turkish movie star Kerem Bürsin and posed for photos with several boxing stars, including super welterweight champion Terrence Crawford.
“There’s always been a culture of sports and fashion intertwining… It's become much more of a business mixing the two.”
Campbell took time to describe Mike Tyson’s long love affair with Versace. A love affair that can be documented into the 1990s. The former heavyweight champion notably sported Versace underwear to his weigh-in this year with Jake Paul. Campbell herself has modeled for Versace numerous times and was a friend of the late Gianni Versace.
Things have changed.
In this new arena of sport and style, Campbell described how it's the models who are being counted out. She hopes that more opportunities can be found for models to work in sport. In that fight as in so many in the world of fashion, she’s still the champ.
