James Dickens Revitalizes Career In Historic Istanbul Fight
James Dickens earned what may prove to the upset of the year in Istanbul. Dickens earned a 4th-round knockout victory over Kazakhstan’s previously unbeaten Albert Batyrgaziev on July 2nd in Istanbul.
The IBA Pro and WBA unification bout was the first “world” title fight in Turkish history, and the bout, held on the shores of Istanbul’s historic “Golden Horn,” did not disappoint.
Dickens earned both the WBA ‘Interim’ and IBA Pro super featherweight titles with the win and was a man with a plan from round one. Batyrgaziev was willing to go toe-to-toe with “Jazza,” but was seemingly lacking in defensive skills on the inside as Dickens set up some big counter shots.
Still, it was a fight very much up for grabs in the fourth before Dickens closed the show. Dickens dropped his man twice before the towel was sent into the ring.
A host of boxing greats were ringside at the IBA Pro event, with Tyson Fury posing for a photo with Dickens after the fight. IBA President Umar Kremlev praised Dickens as a "true boxer" following the win.
It was an interim title win, but given boxing politics, Dickens could soon find himself the full champion.
A domestic clash with “Leeds Warrior” Josh Warrington makes the most sense for Dickens now. Warrington was last seen in the ring in April, earning a win against Asad Asif Khan of India in Sheffield. That win ended a three-fight loss streak for Warrington.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez’s Coach Eddy Reynoso Makes Major Claim Ahead Of Terence Crawford Fight
Jake Paul Makes Explosive Canelo Alvarez Implication Amid Julio Cesar Chavez Jr ICE Arrest, Deportation
Gervonta Davis Issued Knockout Warning From Top Contender’s Father: ‘He’s Not Invincible'
Boxing Tonight (7/5/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
WBC Looks At Central Asian Expansion With Key Appointment In Kazakhstan