Arslanbek Makhmudov Wrestles a Bear While Training for Tyson Fury Fight

Arslanbek Makhmudov is pulling out all the stops in his preparation for Tyson Fury.

Makhmudov has posted multiple videos on social media showcasing his strenuous training camp, including late-night pad sessions and running in the snowy mountains. He has now graduated to wrestling bears in the woods.

"3 meter tall and 400 kg weight MONSTR!" Makhmudov wrote on Instagram. "Many people think he's probably crazy since he's fighting a bear? Yes, it's crazy, I agree! But even madness is justified when you pursue good goals and the goal was to overcome the threshold of fear and learn to control yourself in critical situations! P.S. If someone thinks it's easy, I can send you the location, let them try it! But I'm not responsible for it anymore."

Makhmudov did not fully engage with the bear as a physical training session. He instead uses the occurrences as a mental strength exercise more than anything else.

Wrestling bears is actually nothing new for Makhmudov. The Russian integrated the dangerous method into his training camps over the last year, sharing videos of him engaging in it before his last fight against David Allen.

While bear wrestling is not necessarily common in Russia, it is not a new practice either. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shed light on the practice during his peak and released footage of him wrestling cubs as a child.

Arslanbek Makhmudov preparing for biggest test against Tyson Fury

Guido Vianello [left] honors a clear triumph as the swollen eye of Arslanbek Makhmudov [right] causes a stop in the eighth round

Makhmudov used his win over Allen to call out Anthony Joshua, but he instead finds himself in a bigger fight with Fury. Makhmudov, the WBA's No. 6-ranked heavyweight contender, will welcome Fury back from a year-long retirement.

Makhmudov's decision win over Allen followed a first-round TKO of Ricardo Brown, giving him his first win streak since 2023. The 36-year-old is still just 3-2 in his last five fights, suffering knockout losses to Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello in the last two years.

MORE: Joseph George Passes Out on the Stool in Corner on Shields vs Crews-Dezurn Undercard

Despite the momentum-halting losses, Makhmudov is at the highest point of his career after defeating Allen as an underdog in enemy territory. Makhmudov is returning to the United Kingdom for the second consecutive fight to take on the Manchester-born Fury in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Although selected to be a tune-up, Makhmudov could suddenly find himself in the title picture with a win over Fury, who did not even hire a coach for his 38th professional fight.

The Latest Boxing News

Ryan Garcia Sets New Career High in Dominant Title Win Over Mario Barrios

Ryan Garcia And Shakur Stevenson Come Face-to-Face Backstage After Barrios Win

Paulie Malignaggi Gives His Report Card on Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing

Teofimo Lopez Makes Official Decision on Head Trainer Amid Father Controversy