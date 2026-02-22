Teofimo Lopez Makes Official Decision on Head Trainer Amid Father Controversy

The biggest criticism of Teofimo Lopez from his loss to Shakur Stevenson was not anything he did in the ring, but rather how poorly his father led his corner.

Three weeks later, Lopez has made an official decision on his coaching, but not the one fans wanted to see. As he prepares to move up to welterweight, Lopez is retaining his father as his head trainer, according to Boxing Scene.

While Lopez was clearly not on Stevenson's level, he certainly got no help from his father in between rounds. A frustrated Lopez, who could not penetrate Stevenson's guard, was only told to "hit him, bro" and asked for "more power" by his father in the corner.

Teo's corner is getting frustrated 😯



Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson

Fans berated Teofimo Lopez Sr. for his dismal corner work throughout the fight and for throwing his son under the bus afterward. Lopez Sr. blamed the loss on his son, saying 'The Takeover' did not follow his nonexistent advice.

Nearly everyone urged Lopez to make a coaching change, but the 28-year-old never seemed to give it much consideration.

Lopez announced his decision to move up in weight immediately after the loss. He pulled off a similar move five years ago, moving up from 135 pounds to 140 pounds following his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr.

Teofimo Lopez looks to continue career at welterweight

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Teofimo Lopez (black/gold/red trunks) and Jamaine Ortiz (black trunks) box during their WBO Junior Welterweight World Title bout at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The last time Lopez suffered a loss, he went on a six-fight win streak in a new division, including three world title fights. Lopez is now hoping that lighting ill strike twice as he pursues three-division champion status.

After moving up five pounds in 2021, Lopez is now attempting to move up seven pounds to the welterweight division. He becomes one of the most intriguing additions to a crowded weight class that has suddenly heated up in the last few months.

Despite the brutal loss to Stevenson, Lopez already has an inside track to a welterweight title fight due to his status as a former champion. In a jam-packed title picture that has Devin Haney, Rolando 'Rolly' Romero, Lewis Crocker and Ryan Garcia as champions, Lopez could join Conor Benn as the top fighters in waiting with a single victory.

The welterweight landscape got even more confusing with Benn shockingly signing with Zuffa Boxing on Friday. The career shift seemingly removes Benn from the title picture, at least temporarily, with the upstart promotion creating its own titles for its athletes to compete for.