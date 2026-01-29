Gervonta Davis Finally Arrested by Miami Police Two Weeks After Warrant Issued
Gervonta Davis is now officially in custody for the domestic violence incident that derailed his career in October 2025.
Davis, 31, was arrested and taken into custody by the Miami Gardens Police on Wednesday, according to a report from TMZ Sports. His capture comes two weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest following an investigation into the alleged incident. He is currently being held at the Turner Guillford Knight Correctional Center
Davis' arrest involved U.S. Marshals after police determined he had gone missing once they received a warrant to arrest him. He was corralled in the Miami Design District "without incident," according to ESPN.
Davis faces charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping. He is being accused of attacking an ex-girlfriend at a gentlemen's club by grabbing her by the hair and throat and forcefully walking her into the parking lot, where he would release her. The woman worked at the club and was rescued by her co-workers after escaping Davis' grasp.
Davis' potential punishment has yet to be made public, should he be found guilty. He has spent time in house arrest and on probation for previous crimes.
The October 2025 incident is not the first time Davis has had a run-in with the law. 'Tank' has numerous charges to his name, including multiple cases involving violence against women.
Gervonta Davis' boxing career in limbo following arrest
Davis' life truly unraveled once police confirmed they had obtained video footage supporting the woman's claim. The evidence convinced Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions to cancel their scheduled fight and replace Davis with Anthony Joshua.
Davis, who had already been at odds with the boxing community for accepting a fight with Paul, received no sympathy from the fan base.
Two months later, Davis lost his lightweight championship. The WBA stripped him of the belt and named him "champion in recess," with a plan supposedly already in place to crown a new 135-pound titleholder.
Davis had been the WBA lightweight champion since December 2019, when he stopped Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 12th round to win the vacant belt. He defended the title six times since, but only twice in the last two years.
The 31-year-old has already been mulling retirement for years, with reports claiming that his fight with Paul would have been the final of his career. Davis now figures to spent the majority of his 2026 in court, putting whatever is left of his boxing career firmly in question.
The Latest Boxing News
Andy Cruz Re-Signs With Matchroom and Eyes Potential Career Move
Terence Crawford Calls For Sparring Partner's Title Shot After Mbilli Elevation
Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez Face Off at MSG During Knicks Game
How To Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1