Gervonta Davis Hints At Jake Paul PED Usage During Tense Back And Forth Exchange
Jake Paul won't need any Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) in order to have a gigantic physical size advantage over Gervonta "Tank" Davis when these two fighters meet in the ring on November 14 in Atlanta, Georgia (so long as the fight actually gets sanctioned by the GAEC).
Paul is officially listed at 6'1" and weighed in at 199.4 pounds for his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. back in June. As for Davis, he's listed at 5'5" (although there's a chance he's even shorter than that) and weighed in at 133.8 pounds for his most recent fight against Lamont Roach Jr. in March of this year.
This unprecedented size disadvantage that Davis is going to have against Paul is one reason why so many boxing fans have been sour to the idea of this fight ever since it was announced last month, and it is also the reason why it will likely have to be an exhibition bout rather than a sanctioned professional fight that will show up on each guy's record.
Despite there never having been proof of Jake Paul using PEDs throughout his boxing career, many of his detractors like to claim that he did use them to help him gain strength and an advantage early on, given that he started the sport later than most. And these detractors point to the fact that Paul sometimes has acne as proof that he does take steroids.
Gervonta Davis Makes Comment About Potential Jake Paul PED Usage
While Gervonta Davis has largely been off social media ever since his draw against Lamont Roach, he posted a photo of himself sparring with what looked to be a heavyweight on his Instagram on September 8. This received a reply from Jake Paul that read, "Gervonta sparring a guy with cankles... Buddy bring in a real athlete I'm telling you".
This prompted Gervonta to respond on his own Instagram story, writing, "Hey Jake, don't worry.. I been doing this for a min. But if we get in the ring and later I find out something in ya blood I will not stop.. See you soon tho . #Imtellinyou".
Of course, Davis is referring to PEDs when speaking about finding something in Paul's blood after the fight.
The good news for Davis is that Paul has never actually tested positive for steroids or anything else in his blood, and one would assume he wouldn't be inclined to start now against a guy who is so much smaller than him.
The Latest Boxing News