Gervonta Davis Switches Stance On Working With Turki Alalshikh
Gervonta Davis is one of the biggest names in boxing and 'Tank' puts on a show whenever he is in action. The WBA lightweight champion holds a 30-0-1 record with 28 knockout wins and is set for a rematch with Lamont Roach on August 16.
Their first fight was razor close and was scored as a majority draw, even though Davis took a knee that wasn't counted as a knockdown. Davis retained his title courtesy of the decision. The 30-year-old, however, doesn't have a very cordial relationship with Turki Alalshikh, who is promoting the biggest fights in boxing right now.
Ahead of his first fight against Roach, Davis said fighters are selling their soul to Alalshikh. He said:
They’ve been saying they’re getting messed up over there. Everything is different. It’s not just one fight. It’s numerous fights, and you see the guy who looked at the scorecards. That was scary. The way he was talking, ‘Yeah, that’s my man. We want to get Tank over here and fight.’ Man, I already know what y’all going to do.
He also took shots at the picture of fighters posing alongside Alalshikh ahead of the February 22 Riyadh Season card, headlined by Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, saying:
Every time I say something, it’s like I’m hating because I’m going against the grain. Yeah, people selling themselves. That picture with everybody was in the room [posing with Turki Alalshikh]. That looked like some devil s***, didn’t it? Facts, though. Devil s***, like they sold their souls.
Gervonta Davis, however, has now opened the door for his manager Al Hayman to potentially collaborate with Turki Alalshikh. He said:
That’s fine w me for sure! (If Hayman and Alalshikh work together)
'Tank', however, reaffirmed that he will stay with Hayman, writing:
IM LOYAL TO THE CORE..NO ONE WILL MAKE ME GO AGAINST AL.
Gervonta Davis has a big fight coming up and has a point to prove in his Lamont Roach rematch. With a win, he can line up big fights with Shakur Stevenson, Jake Paul, and more.
