Floyd Mayweather Sparks Return Talks With Latest Training Footage
Very few boxers have mastered the craft like Floyd Mayweather. He was an expert of hitting and not getting hit and retired with a perfect professional record of 50-0-0.
His last professional fight was back in 2017 where he stopped Conor McGregor in the 10th round. He has since fought in exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Deji, and more.
Mayweather is now 48. However, judging by his latest training footage with Crystal Thomas, the mastery of the craft remains intact and he looks as sharp as ever on the mitts.
Mayweather's former opponent Manny Pacquiao is set to return to the ring at 46, taking on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. Some social media fans are saying they'd like to see Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 if the Filipino wins on July 19. And Mayweather's latest training footage has convinced them that the undefeated pugilist has still got it.
One fan wrote on X:
Don’t let Pacquio win a world title …. May Pac 2 would be one of the biggest fights in boxing.
One fan even called for a Mayweather vs Devin Haney bout, writing:
Floyv vs devin lets go😂😂😂
Another agreed, claiming:
Floyd vs Dev @47
Another fan sensed a Pacquiao rematch, writing:
I bet if manny pac man wins his fight against barrios watch Floyd come back might even get manny vs Floyd 2.
One was left amazed with Mayweather's dedication, noting:
At this point it’s just a lifestyle for Money.
Floyd Mayweather has always had the utmost respect of the purists. Many believe in terms of boxing fundamentals, he is the cream of the crop. When it comes to pay-per-view sales, he was the biggest draw the sport has ever seen. The latest training footage shows that boxing is a muscle memory for 'Money' and it's unlikely he'd lose the edge anytime soon.
