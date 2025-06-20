Jin Sasaki Suffers Memory Loss After Brutal Brian Norman Jr Knockout
Jin Sasaki has no memory of the night he attempted to make history as the first Japanese boxer to win a welterweight world title. On June 15, 2025, Sasaki (15–2, 10 KOs) was knocked out by American contender Brian Norman Jr. (26–0, 19 KOs), and according to Japanese-language reports, he has no recollection of the fight or even the six weeks leading up to it.
Sasaki had some early success in the opening rounds. But from the third round onward, the bout became an increasingly brutal affair, culminating in a devastating fifth-round knockout that ended Sasaki's title hopes dramatically.
Norman's left hook was brutal, but the real culprit might be the way Sasaki's head hit the canvas hard. A post-fight CT scan showed no injury, which hopefully suggests the talented and tough fighter is on his way to a full recovery.
The President of his gym issued the following statement on Sasaki's condition following his knockout loss at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan:
"Sasaki Tsutomu was taken to the hospital after the match and underwent a CT scan. There were no injuries, such as bleeding. However, he hit the back of his head hard and is currently losing his memory. There were no visible physical injuries, but we will be keeping an eye on him, and he will be going back to the hospital tomorrow for another checkup."
The Latest Boxing News
44-Year-Old Former Boxing Champion Set To Fight Again - Without Gloves
British Champion Admits 'Shame' About Reason Manny Pacquiao Might Be Fighting
David Benavidez Accuses Canelo Alvarez of Steroid Use: "All Those Dudes Are Dirty"
Carl Froch Makes Unconventional Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction