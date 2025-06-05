Gervonta Davis Teammate Makes Lamont Roach Admission Amid Hype
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach will finally be entering the ring on August 16, in what's to be a rematch from their controversial March 1 fight that resulted in a majority draw.
There are several reasons why this rematch is one of the most anticipated fights of the rest of this year. One is that Tank took a knee in the middle of the ninth round last time he fought Roach. The boxing community unanimously agrees that this should have been ruled a knockdown, but ultimately wasn't. And if it has been ruled correctly then it would have meant that Davis lost.
Even without this knee, many believe that Roach (who entered the fight at a massive underdog) did enough to beat Davis and hand him his first defeat as a professional boxer. And now there's a fascination to see whether Roach can replicate his success on that March 1 night or whether Davis will prove that he's the superior fighter once and for all.
One guy who knows both Davis and Roach well is Deric "Scooter" Davis (no relation to Gervonta), who has been one of Tank's teammates in the past and is from the same area as Roach. And Scooter spoke about this rematch during a June 5 interview with FightHype.
"Absolutely, yes. Yes. I've definitely been in the ring with both of them," Davis said when asked whether fans can expect this rematch to be exciting. "I know what both of them are bringing to the table, and they both are excellent fighters. So anytime you see them in the ring, it's not going to be a dull fight, regardless.
"They're just both those talented types of fighters, and I'm just happy that a kid like me from the area could see both of them make it to that level and fight for millions of dollars, because they give a person like me hope... I love what they represent. They represented the [region] well, both of
them.
"You understood that Tank was a star, everybody seeing that Lamont is truly a real, real threat, and he has real skills," Davis admitted. "So I'm just glad that both of them are getting they just do, and the second fight would be amazing."
Davis' sentiment is only going to get fans more excited about this upcoming rematch.
