Manny Pacquiao Reacts To Vasiliy Lomachenko’s Retirement
Vasiliy Lomachenko recently announced his retirement from boxing. The Ukrainian, 37, had a dazzling career.
He won the Olympic gold medal twice, at Beijing 2008 and at London 2012. After turning professional in 2013, Lomachenko won world titles in three different weight classes. He was also the reigning IBF lightweight champion. But now he has decided to hang up the gloves.
The Ukrainian's last outing was a TKO win against George Kambosos Jr in May 2024. Lomachenko walks away with a professional record of 18-3-0 with 12 knockout wins and boasts an incredible amateur record of 396-1.
Manny Pacquiao has now reacted to Lomachenko's retirement news. Speaking to FightHype TV, Pacquiao said:
He's a champion. He's a good boxer. So, he has a reason why he has retired.
Lomachenko announced his retirement via a post on Instagram, saying:
First and foremost I want to thank our lord, Jesus Christ, for everything he has done for me. For guiding a prideful young man down a path that ultimately showed me that fame, legacy and recognition are not the true purpose of life. I’m grateful for every victory and every defeat, both in the ring and in life.
He added:
I’m thankful as my career comes to an end I’ve gained clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory, not just in the ring. And of course I would be remiss not to thank you, my dear boxing fans around the world. You have always supported me with passion and have lived through unforgettable fights alongside me for over a decade.
Boxers like Lomachenko come once in a generation. Apart from the long list of achievements, Lomachenko was also an entertainer inside the ring with his style of fighting.
