Rival Gives Props To Gervonta Davis And Hails His Potential ‘Amazing’ Jake Paul Fight
Gervonta Davis is a polarizing figure in boxing. Inside the ring, he brings an added layer of excitement that few can match. Outside the ring his personality shines, making him a fan favorite.
However, at times, he might not be everyone's cup of tea. Given his superstar status, Davis is often called out by opponents in his weight class. And in a bid to grab Davis' attention, they also ridicule him.
One fighter who has wanted to fight the WBA lightweight champion for a while is the WBO title holder in the division, Keyshawn Davis. Davis, though, had nothing but praise for his namesake in a recent interview with Sean Zittel.
Keyshawn Davis claimed Gervonta Davis kept the excitement factor alive in boxing following Floyd Mayweather's departure from the sport. He further added that 'Tank' fighting Jake Paul would be massive for boxing. Gervonta Davis has been in talks to fight Paul later this year following his upcoming rematch against Lamont Roach.
Keyshawn Davis, who fights Edwin De Los Santos this weekend, said:
I think that him ['Tank'] going to fight Jake Paul is amazing. I think he should go do that. I think that's gonna be great for the sport of boxing. It's gonna get more eyes on the sport of boxing. You got the YouTuber eyes, the casual eyes. 'Tank' got a lot of casuals.
He thinks sports fans will be intrigued to see Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul. Keyshawn Davis then compared 'Tank' to Floyd Mayweather, saying:
I talk a lot of sh*t about a lot of people but I am starting to just maturing in this game. At the end of the day, after the Floyd era, Tank carried that torch and made sure boxing was lit for fighters like me.... People are scared to admit that and I’m not. 'Tank' did a hell of a job in carrying the torch that Floyd passed on to him.
