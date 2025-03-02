Angel Reese Leaves No Doubt About Her Opinion Of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Amid Draw
The boxing world had its focus centered on Gervonta "Tank" Davis during his March 1 fight against Lamont Roach for the WBA lightweight championship.
Tank Davis has solidified himself as one of the biggest superstars in the entire sport of boxing, as he entered the fight against Roach with a perfect 30-0 professional record that includes 28 KOs. Some of his most notable victories came against Ryan Garcia, Rolando Romero, and Isaac Cruz.
And given that Davis entered Saturday's bout as a -1600 favorite against Roach, very few people believed that the 29-year-old Roach would be able to put up a solid fight against the reigning champion.
As a result of his success, Davis has amassed a massive fanbase in America. And according to a March 1 X post from Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese, she was also rooting for Davis during his fight.
"you know i’m rocking with Gervonta!" Reese wrote in the post.
While Angel Reese isn't well known in the boxing community, she has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the basketball world after her successful rookie season in the WNBA. However, she is perhaps best known for her rivalry with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, which stems from Reese taunting her during the 2023 NCAA National Championship game.
However, Reese's support didn't produce a win from Davis, as his fight against Roach ended up in a majority draw.
