Boxing

Angel Reese Leaves No Doubt About Her Opinion Of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Amid Draw

WNBA superstar Angel Reese was one of the many watching Gervonta 'Tank' Davis fight to a draw against Lamont Roach.

Grant Young

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The boxing world had its focus centered on Gervonta "Tank" Davis during his March 1 fight against Lamont Roach for the WBA lightweight championship.

Tank Davis has solidified himself as one of the biggest superstars in the entire sport of boxing, as he entered the fight against Roach with a perfect 30-0 professional record that includes 28 KOs. Some of his most notable victories came against Ryan Garcia, Rolando Romero, and Isaac Cruz.

And given that Davis entered Saturday's bout as a -1600 favorite against Roach, very few people believed that the 29-year-old Roach would be able to put up a solid fight against the reigning champion.

As a result of his success, Davis has amassed a massive fanbase in America. And according to a March 1 X post from Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese, she was also rooting for Davis during his fight.

"you know i’m rocking with Gervonta!" Reese wrote in the post.

While Angel Reese isn't well known in the boxing community, she has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the basketball world after her successful rookie season in the WNBA. However, she is perhaps best known for her rivalry with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, which stems from Reese taunting her during the 2023 NCAA National Championship game.

However, Reese's support didn't produce a win from Davis, as his fight against Roach ended up in a majority draw.

The Latest Boxing News

Boxing Tonight: Teddy Atlas Predicts Gevonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr

Turki Alalshikh Disses Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight Money After 'Devil' Claim

Eddie Hearn Says Security Guard Saved Him From Jail Time After Benn, Eubank Jr Egg Slap

Jake Paul's Boxing Callout Of UFC Champion Alex Pereira Turns Sour

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Boxing, Women’s Basketball, and the New York Mets for On SI. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years, and he thinks it’s time that Canelo Álvarez fights David Benavidez.