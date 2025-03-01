Errol Spence Reveals ‘Worst Thing’ He's Done In His Career, Gervonta Davis Responds
Errol Spence Jr hasn't returned to action since his 2023 loss to Terence Crawford. Spence and Crawford were thought to be very evenly matched.
However, Crawford dominated the contest, handing Spence his first career loss. Spence is now 28-1-0 with 22 KO's.
Errol Spence has now revealed on social media that the worst thing he has done as an athlete was drinking. Spence's social media post also drew a reaction from Gervonta Davis, who fights Lamont Roach tonight.
Spence wrote:
Worse thing I did to MYSELF was drinking if you an athlete focus on the end goal. Hopefully it’s a better situation for you and your love ones.
Gervonta Davis commented under the post:
I felt this..I hope you and your lil ones doing well champ..
Apart from his defeat against Crawford, Spence has had a stellar career. However, his last performance saw a rise in the number of critics. Some fans have suggested that Spence doesn't have it in him anymore. This recently prompted a reaction from Spence as he wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
Some of Yall use “he washed” to loosely post yall momma so you can see what washed really is .
Spence was the unified welterweight champion prior to his loss to Terence Crawford. He held the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles at that time. Spence was the unified champion between 2017 and 2023. While he hasn't fought in close to two years, Spence is still 34 and fans can expect a big name opponent in his return.
