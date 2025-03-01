Boxing Tonight: Teddy Atlas Predicts Gevonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr
Earning the adoration of legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas is no small feat.
Gervonta "Tank" Davis has done just that, though, heading into his bout with Lamont Roach Jr. on Saturday. Atlas broke down the fight and described Davis as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters not just because of his power, but because of his ability to do everything.
"He's just a full package," Atlas said on his podcast, The Fight with Teddy Atlas. "He's up there [in] the top five pound for pound. I don't put him there because he's a puncher. I put him there because he is a complete fighter. He could go get you. He can fight in the trenches. He could go to the body, the head. He could use his legs when he has to. He could set traps. He could counter punch. He could be patient and control, slowly shrinking the ring on you when he has to [without] getting ahead of himself and he can punch like heck."
Davis (30-0, 28 KOs), who holds the WBA lightweight championship, hasn't gone beyond nine rounds since his unanimous decision victory over Isaac Cruz on Dec. 5, 2021. In his last outing, he was able to pressure and walk down Frank Martin before knocking him out in the 8th round on June 15.
Atlas wasn't dismissive of Roach Jr.'s (25-1-1, 10 KOs) chances, though. The former trainer was effusive in his praise of Roach Jr. and his ability to do everything. Atlas believes that Roach Jr.'s best path to victory will be leaning heavily on his ability to outbox Davis.
Roach Jr. is currently the WBA junior lightweight champion but hasn't fought above 130 pounds since 2017.
"He could go get you," Atlas said. "He's got the attitude of a fighter. He's not a huge puncher. Obviously, Davis is the puncher in this, but Roach could go get you, but he could box. I think he's better served [if he boxes]. He's got long arms [and] good length. He's got a good boxing IQ [and is] fundamentally solid. He's better served to box on the outside with the always dangerous Tank."
Davis and Roach Jr. will square off on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The PPV card begins at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime PPV and PPV.com.
