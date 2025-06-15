Gervonta Davis And Lamont Roach Exchange Bitter Trash Talk Before Bad Blood Rematch
One of the most highly anticipated fights on the boxing calendar this year is the August 16 rematch between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach for Davis' WBA lightweight belt. This comes after these two fought to a draw on March 1, in a fight that included much controversy.
The controversy came in the ninth round, when Davis took a knee out of nowhere that was incorrectly not ruled as a knockdown. If this ruling had been made correctly, it would have meant that Davis lost that round 10-8, which would have been enough to earn Roach the win.
There was no love lost between these two championship-caliber fighters before this March bout. And it's now clear that while they both respect each other as fighters, the bad blood among them is only continuing to boil as their rematch approaches.
This was shown by a bitter back and forth between Roach and Davis over social media on June 14, which started when Davis responded to Roach pondering why he has so many haters by saying, "It can get bad for you inside and outside. Keep faking".
When a fan responded by saying, "You said that the last time ***** give that man his 100k 😭😭😭," Davis wrote back, "He not getting ****..tell him to come take it".
Later, Roach replied to another one of Davis' posts by saying, "You still tweetin n deleting like a ***** really won't get onnat witchu". This prompted Tank (who has since deleted all of his posts speaking to Roach) to reply, "You should've been on that..instead of calling around for that 250k..tf is you waiting on. This bag bigger..THE **** YOU FORGOT!"
Roach later added, "@Gervontaa wasup witcha lil bra".
It will be interesting to see how this trash talk between Roach and Davis progresses as their rematch date nears.
