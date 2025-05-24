Boxing

Ginjiro Shigeoka Collapses, Leaves On A Stretcher After World Title Fight

Ginjiro Shigeoka leaves on a stretcher following his world title rematch against Pedro Taduran.

Johan Alyas Blanco

Ginjiro Shigeoka
Ginjiro Shigeoka / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

It was a scary scene in Osaka, Japan on Saturday after a boxer collapsed following a close fight.

Former IBF minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka left the ring on a stretcher following his defeat to current IBF champion Pedro Taduran. This was the second straight time Shigeoka (11-2, 1 NC, 9 KOs) and Taduran (18-4-1, 13 KOs) fought each other, with Taduran winning by ninth round stoppage in their first encounter.

Taduran was on top in the rematch, winning by split decision and making his first defense of his IBF title. Following the fight, Shigeoka looked drained in the corner and was lifted by his team and placed onto a stretcher, and rushed backstage to receive medical attention.

While the first bout was a one-sided beatdown from Taduran, the champion did more efficient, stronger and consistent work in the rematch. The sequel also comes 10 months after the first fight, where Shigeoka also took a lot of punishment.

As of now, there is now an update on Shigeoka's condition.

