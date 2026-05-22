Hamzah Sheeraz vs Alem Begic Odds and Prediction

Fifteen months after his controversial draw with Carlos Adames in his first world title fight, Hamzah Sheeraz (22-0-1) finds himself back in another championship opportunity against Alem Begic (29-0-1) for the vacant WBO super middleweight belt.

Sheeraz, 26, has fought once since his draw with Adames and picked up an emphatic rebound victory by knocking out Edgar Berlanga in the fifth round. The lanky Sheeraz now has an impressive 82 percent knockout rate, with 13 of his 18 stoppage victories coming within the first five rounds.

Begic, 39, lands his first world title opportunity over one year after his most recent victory, a second-round knockout of the previously undefeated Mahdi Safdari. The Germany-born veteran has now beaten back-to-back undefeated fighters to quietly creep into the WBO's top-five rankings.

Hamzah Sheeraz | IMAGO / PA Images

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Alem Begic moneyline odds

Hamzah Sheeraz: -2300

Alem Begic: +1420

Over 5.5 Rounds: -108

Under 5.5 Rounds: -124

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Alem Begic method of victory

Hamzah Sheeraz by KO/TKO: -550

Hamzah Sheeraz by decision: +420

Alem Begic by KO/TKO: +1700

Alem Begic by decision: +2700

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Alem Begic prediction

Unlike his fight with Adames, which was a legitimate test against a proven champion, Sheeraz is being set up for success in his second world title fight. Despite moving up in weight, the Englishman is still a physical monster at 168 pounds and towers over Begic, who is also 13 years his senior.

Coming off consecutive wins over previously undefeated opponents, Begic looks like a trap fight, but those victories are looking more like fool's gold in hindsight. His last opponent has gone 3-6 in the last 13 months, and the fighter he beat before that was 41 years old without a credible win on his record.

Begic is an aggressive pressure fighter, but his subpar power is not nearly enough to threaten Sheeraz, who is always willing to take one to land one. Neither Sheeraz nor Begic are defensively sound boxers, but when it comes to volume, power and chin, they are all on the Englishman's side.

While Begic has yet to be stopped in his 30-fight career, he has never faced anyone with even half the pressure and volume that Sheeraz typically brings in the first half of his fights. Sheeraz has some cardio concerns the longer the fight goes, but Begic is the exact type of opponent he has made quick work of time and again.

The oddsmakers are fully expecting a stoppage win for Sheeraz and have taken all the juice out of the knockout prop. There is still a lot of value in the round combination props, with FanDuel pricing Sheeraz to win between Rounds 1-6 at -165 and Rounds 1-4 at +145.

Prediction: Hamzah Sheeraz by KO/TKO in Round 4

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