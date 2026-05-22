Jack Catterall vs Shakhram Giyasov Odds and Prediction

In his third opportunity to become a world champion, British boxing star Jack Catterall (32-2) takes on the undefeated Shakhram Giyasov (17-0) for the vacant WBA regular welterweight title.

The WBA promoted Rolando 'Rolly' Romero to 'super' champion status to sanction Catterall vs. Giyasov as a full world title bout.

Catterall, 32, is three fights removed from his last championship opportunity, a 12-round split decision loss to Arnold Barboza in February 2025. The Lancashire native has only ever lost in world title fights and is coming off back-to-back wins over Harlem Eubank and Ekow Essuman.

Jack Catterall | IMAGO / PA Images

Giyasov, 32, enters his first world championship opportunity after a statement fourth-round knockout win over Frank Ocampo in April 2025. The former Olympic silver medalist has yet to taste defeat in his professional career, which has earned him No. 1 contender status in the WBA rankings.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jack Catterall vs Shakhram Giyasov moneyline odds

Jack Catterall: -200

Shakhram Giyasov: +170

Over 11.5 Rounds: -550

Under 11.5 Rounds: +340

Jack Catterall vs. Shakhram Giyasov method of victory

Jack Catterall by KO/TKO: +600

Jack Catterall by decision: -130

Shakhram Giyasov by KO/TKO: +650

Shakhram Giyasov by decision: +260

Jack Catterall vs Shakhram Giyasov prediction

Shakhram Giyasov is far from a pushover, but he is not yet near the level that either Josh Taylor or Arnold Barboza Jr. were at when they beat Catterall in their respective title fights. This fight is a true test of whether or not Catterall can get over the hump and become a world champion.

Although he is a smaller welterweight, Catterall's fundamentally sound approach has only ever been solved by Taylor and Barboza, the two best fighters on his record. Catterall is preparing for just his third fight at 147 pounds, but the weight change seems to have come with increased power, as he is coming off his first stoppage victory since 2019.

Like Catterall, Giyasov is a fundamental boxer who loves to pressure forward and let the fight come to him. Elite fundamentals are what fans expect from a former Olympian, yet many criticize Giyasov for leaning too much into his fundamentals and lacking a true finishing instinct. The Uzbek has just one knockout in his last six fights, which include a lot of matchups against underqualified opponents.

Without much knockout power on either side, the fight has all the makings of a 12-round chess match, which seemingly plays into Catterall's favor. 'El Gato' has fought the much better competition in recent years and has gutted out tight decisions against the likes of former champions Taylor, Jorge Linares and Regis Prograis.

Catterall is not necessarily a slow starter, but he tends to turn the volume and pressure up a notch in the fourth or fifth round of his fights before becoming a snowball rolling downhill.

While Giyasov can bank the early rounds, Catterall is an exceptional counter-puncher, which has been an issue throughout the former's career. As tight as Giyasov's combinations are, he leaves his head on the center line and has been susceptible to counters.

In what should be the most competitive fight of the 'Glory in Giza' fight card, expect Catterall to pull away late and win his first world title on the scorecards.

Prediction: Jack Catterall by decision

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