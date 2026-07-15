Harlem Eubank Dreams of a USA Invasion [Exclusive]

Harlem Eubank (22-1, 9 KOs) admits he came late to the sport of boxing, but he thinks that gives him a clear edge as he plans for big fights in the future—including, he hopes, a fight in the United States.

“I come to the gym excited to learn,” he said in an exclusive interview with KO On SI. “And that gives me a mental edge. That’s because I feel like I’m just getting started in the sport.”

Harlem Eubank will take on France's David Papot at the Copper Box Arena, London, on July 18 in a welterweight fight scheduled for the full 12 rounds. Papot is one of the best French welterweights at the moment, if not the best.

Harlem Eubank, whose uncle Christopher Eubank Sr. (45-5-2, 23 KOs) is one of the best-remembered British boxers of the 1990's, is trying to carve his own path in boxing with a colorful media persona. Harlem follows a near-vegan diet and competed in kickboxing before switching exclusively to boxing.

Chris Eubank Jr | IMAGO / Action Plus

Christopher Eubank’s son, Chris Eubank Jr. (35-4, 25 KOs), also has a major profile in the United Kingdom, having completed a two-fight stadium series with Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs), with both fighters picking up one victory. Those contests were, in some ways, rematches of the famous fights held between their fathers.

Both of the other “fighting Eubanks,” if you will, crossed the Atlantic for at least one professional fight. In fact, although the senior Christopher Eubank remains relatively unknown among casual boxing fans in the United States, he began his career fighting on the East Coast, where he rattled off five victories before returning to the United Kingdom and Europe.

“I’ve got to thank Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, who are now a big part of the MF & DAZN X Series,” Eubank said. “Their vision for me was to go over to the States and fight in the States as well. And I feel like my style will really take with the U.S. fans.”

New Jack City?

Another intriguing fight in the interim might be a rematch with Jack Catterall (33-2, 14 KOs). The Chorley southpaw holds a decision victory over Eubank, although Eubank believes he won the fight.

Catterall has operated at world level, pushing Josh Taylor (19-3, 13 KOs) to the limit in their controversial first meeting before defeating him in their rematch. Catterall also recently picked up the WBA “regular” welterweight title during the historic fight card at the Pyramids of Giza this May.

“I grew up watching the biggest fights in the world, which were being broadcast from America, and that’s something I know I will be part of,” Eubank said.