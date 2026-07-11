Tim Bradley Explains Why Conor Benn Isn’t an Underdog Against Ryan Garcia

The welterweight title bout between Conor Benn and Ryan Garcia continues to captivate the boxing world and divide commentary. With the September 12 date in Las Vegas rapidly approaching, interest continues to build.

One former champion checked in with a vastly different prediction than most.

For 12 years, Tim Bradley fought 35 times, holding three world titles in two weight classes (140 and 147). Stepping away from active status, Bradley became a boxing analyst for ESPN. In a new interview with Boxing News, Bradley offered his analysis and prediction for how a fight between Garcia and Benn would go.

Conor Benn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradley on why Benn isn't an underdog

Garcia's first loss came at the hands of Gervonta Davis. Initially, he succeeded in pressuring Davis, a power puncher, even knocking him down. However, the film shows a bit of sloppiness on Garcia's part. In essence, Davis just waited, observed punching patterns, and unleashed a body shot in the seventh round that ended the fight.

Bradley explained why Benn is not quite an underdog. "No, I don’t [see Garcia as a big favorite]," he began.

“Everybody is forgetting that Ryan Garcia doesn’t like guys that have punching power, right? You get a guy like Rolly, whose style is tricky and very unique; it is not your ordinary style. He fights off-rhythm, and he is very explosive, which gave Ryan Garcia issues and problems.

“Now, imagine a guy like Conor Benn; short, low center of gravity, likes to squat, likes to bend his legs, likes to explode with his offense, and has punching power as well. He can box a little bit—he showed that against Eubank; he can box when he wants to."

Garcia stands 5'10" and had a five-inch advantage over Davis and a three-inch one over Rolly Romero. Normally, that would be considered a plus. However, both Romero and Davis used the exact same approach, which led to victory.

Despite the height, Garcia still likes to burrow forward and fight at close range. Yet, shorter boxers attack the body, taking Garcia's wind and resolve. While Benn may not finish Garcia the way Davis did, those punches will pay off later in the fight when exhaustion meets immobility.

Much like Romero and Davis, Benn is a shorter fighter, standing 5'8". Additionally, until Garcia counters the attack, he will probably implement the same approach. Bradley sees the fight as much closer, edging towards 50/50.

“I’m going to say it’s a 50/50, people are going to say, ‘Tim you crazy’. It’s a 50/50, I am telling you. It’s not going to be an easy fight for Ryan Garcia.”