Measured in Ounces: Harlem Eubank Carves Out His Own Distinct Path [Exclusive]

The British summer is actually delivering for once, a rare and genuinely warm afternoon that coaxes the sunroof open on Harleem Eubank’s Audi A3. The heat isn't enough to deter him from his post-workout ritual: a drive-thru run for a steaming latte. The cup in his hand provides a stark contrast to the cool breeze rushing overhead as he prepares for his next grueling session and takes on a host of boxing journalists over Zoom.

"My goal is to go in there and put on a display," he says softly. "And, you know, win at all costs."

The way Eubank sees it, it will be time for French boxer David Papot (25-0-1, 4 KOs) to wake up and smell the coffee when they meet in a welterweight clash on July 18th as the main event at East London’s Copper Box Arena.

“Papot is very strong, but I think Eubank will use his speed, dance, box, and poise [to win],” says boxing matchmaker Eoin Mundow, who says L'enfant de Penhoet vs. Eubank isn't quite a mega-fight yet. Those fights Eubank knows will come; MF Promotions has a clear plan to develop his career toward bigger and better fights each time.

Harlem Eubank | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Eubank takes a sip of the latte and lists his sparring partners. I wonder if it’s oat milk; Eubank is famous for his near-vegan diet. One name I recognize is Kieran Molloy (14-0, 7 KOs), whom he describes as his “secret weapon.” The undefeated Irish prospect is set to defend his newly won IBF European title against Sean Noakes (12-0, 5 KOs) on that very same July 18th card.

It is a bout that connects back to a broader trend of the modern boxing family. Sure, boxing families have been part of other eras, but the rise of women’s boxing in particular means there are even more today.

Sean is the brother of Sam Noakes, the lightweight warrior who went to war with Abdullah Mason in a certified 2025 Fight of the Year contender. Alongside established global empires like the Inoues, Tszyus, Fundoras, and Duboises. Conversely, the Noakes and Mason bloodlines are just now trying to establish their own beachhead.

In that regard, the Eubank name is already part of the sport's aristocracy. Yet Harlem remains keen to cut his own distinct course, despite the fact that his cousin, Chris Eubank Jr. (34-3), is one of the most famous fighters in British boxing history.

Chris Eubank Sr. (Left) and Chris Eubank Jr. (Right) | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The elder family patriarch, Chris Sr., was quite a character who brought a surprisingly posh accent to pugilism and a maverick persona. Chris Eubank Jr. has also been built into a boxing star in the United Kingdom.

You can't fake it in boxing

"You can’t fake it in the ring; everything real is on show," Eubank notes. "My uncle had a persona, but it was just an extension of who he naturally was. Nowadays, people try to build fake characters, but in this game, any dishonesty is clear to see. I prefer to just be myself, put on exciting fights, and let my own character do the talking."

A fighter's life is, like a latte, measured in ounces. Eubank’s weight must be in a good place if it’s a latte day rather than a bitter Americano day.

He catches my thought and laughs. “Exactly. We're not on an espresso run.”