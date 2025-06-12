Heavyweight "President" Ike Ibeabuchi Announces Ring Return 26 Years After Last Fight
51-year-old Mike Tyson Conqueror Danny Williams is set to face a 52-year-old heavyweight contender, according to a contract posted online. The fight will be Ike Ibeabuchi's first in over a quarter of a century if it indeed takes place.
The contract, published by Ike Ibeabuchi, details the fight between Ibeabuchi and Danny Williams must take place on or before July 5, 2025.
Ibeabuchi hasn't fought since 1999, when a sexual assault conviction and other legal troubles derailed his career. His conviction was later overturned by theNevada Supreme Court. Released roughly a decade ago, he subsequently served time for a warrant dating to the period of his imprisonment and faced immigration issues as well. He also battled a series of reported mental health issues during this period.
Danny Williams (55-33) hasn’t fought since 2023. He has been stopped 17 times in his professional, and all but one of those stoppages came after he famously knocked out Mike Tyson in 2024 in what would be Mike Tyson’s final recognized professional fight until he fought Jake Paul. Williams is also a former Commonwealth champion who once challenged for the WBC title.
The Nigerian contender competed in the heavyweight division from 1994 to 1999. During this period, Ibeabuchi won a slugfest with highly regarded David Tua. Later he knocked out future world champion Chris Byrd in 1999, which was his most recent fight.
During the second phase of his career, Ibeabuchi used “The President” as his ring name, but since his release, his campaign to return to the boxing ring hasn't gotten past the primaries.
Ibeabuchi was also reportedly set to face Ayman Farouk Abbas of Egypt in late 2024, but that fight never took place.
