Taylor vs Serrano Undercard Results: Alycia Baumgardner Stays Undisputed At Record-Breaking Event
It was a historic night of women's boxing at arguably the world's most famous arena, as belts were added and moments created in this Guinness World Record-breaking event.
In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner remains the undisputed super-feathweight champion, beating Jennifer Miranda by unanimous decision. This was Baumgardner's (16-1, 1 NC, 7 KOs) first fight since Sept. 27th, 2024, when her fight with Delfine Persoon was ruled a No Contest due to a cut on Persoon's eye. The judges scored the fight 98-92 (x2), and 97-93.
The fight was very tough, with Baumgardner's athleticism combatting Miranda's awkward timing. Throughout the fight, the champion was having trouble closing the distance and getting to the body. Miranda (12-1, 1 KO) was very unorthodox in this fight, constantly changing her positioning and counterpunching off her backfoot.
Baumgarder, adjusted well, tweaking her forward pressure by following up with one or two extra punches off the exhange. Along with that, the champion was able to bait Miranda with feints and jabs to force the challenger to come forward at times. In the final round, the champion made a lasting impression, digging to the body and being the aggressor to end the fight. It wasn't the prettiest performance for "The Bomb", but it is a win nonetheless.
A major upset in the second bout on the main card, as Shadasia Green overcomes a one-point deduction to beat Savannah Marshall by split decision. Green becomes the unified WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine super-middleweight champion. The judges scorecards were 95-94 Green, 96-93 Marshall, and 96-93 Green.
This was Marshall's first fight back in the squared circle since July 1st, 2023, and it took her a couple rounds to get things going. But once she got into a groove, it looked like Marshall (13-2, 10 KOs) was the more polished boxer. Clinching became problem, with Green (16-1, 11 KOs) getting deducted a point in the fourth round.
But from there on, the fight back-and-forth with both boxers throwing haymakers and not shying away from taking punishment. Marshall's inside game was taking over the momentum in the first half, but Green's began landing clear-cut power shots consistently in the second half.
The last two rounds were toe-to-toe with the possibility of the bout going either way. However, the New Jersey-native's pace, activity and heart helped her overcome the one-point deficit and make history in front of her local crowd.
To start the main card, the undefeated Ellie Scotney adds another title to her throne, beating Yamileth Mercado by unanimous decision to become the unified WBC, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine super-bantamweight champion. The judges scored the bout 100-90, and 98-92 (x2).
Scotney (11-0, 0 KOs) got going early, using her speed to get in-and-out of her shots, while also making Mercado (24-4, 5 KOs) overcommit. As the fight progressed, the London-native pulled the fight further and further out of reach for Mercado.
With her constant feints, quickness and footwork, Scotney forced Mercado to become tense and hesitate opening up on any attacks. There's no doubt that Scotney put herself closer to the top of the pound-for-pound list in women's boxing.
Here are the rest of the results of the Taylor vs Serrano undercard.
Australia's Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) puts on a dominant performance, stopping Shurretta Metcalf in the ninth round to become the undisputed women's bantamweight champion.
Chantelle Cameron (21-1, 8 KOs) wins in her Most Valuable Promotion's debut, beating Jessica Camara by unanimous decision. She retains her WBC interim junior welterweight title.
Ramla Ali (10-2, 2 KOs) survives a tough fight, edging a unanimous decision win against Lila Furtado. The judges had it 77-75 (x2) and 78-74.
