Alycia Baumgardner Hopes To Do Something No American Fighter Has Done In 50 Years

Baumgardner locked in for July 11 but, eyes big fight in Malabo

Joseph Hammond

Baumgardner in Malabo spoke about her dream of a big African fight of her own
Baumgardner in Malabo spoke about her dream of a big African fight of her own

Undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner touched down in Africa last month, joining fellow boxing stars like Andre Berto at a landmark event in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The American fighter opened up about her future plans, including the possibility of making boxing history on the continent and praised the hosts of the event.

“This was an opportunity to come to show support. The country and people are beautiful. This is a perfect [opportunity] to showcase the sport outside of the United States.” Baumgardner (15-1) told KO On SI.

Alycia Baumgardner
Alycia Baumgardner / IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

She also said she is considering opportunities to fight in Africa in the near future. Were she to put her undisputed title on the line in Africa, she would be the first American to put a lineal title on the line in Africa since George Foreman did it at the “Rumble In the Jungle” in 1974.

“I would be the first American to come to Africa to have an outstanding world championship fight."

Alycia Baumgardner

For now, Baumgardner is focused on fighting unbeaten Spanish fighter Jennifer Miranda (12-0) in July. The fight will be broadcast on Netflix.

Baumgardner is the story in the super featherweight division in women’s boxing. She holds the WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA, & The Ring female super featherweight titles.

She avenged the only loss on her record last year, which was a fight against Dominican-Greek fighter Christina Linardatou in 2018.

Joseph Hammond
JOSEPH HAMMOND

Joseph Hammond is a veteran sports journalist with extensive experience covering world championship fights across three continents.