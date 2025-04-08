Boxing

How to Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

Know more details about Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are set to clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26. It's a massive grudge match and one of the biggest fights in British boxing's recent history.

Eubank Jr and Benn were previously scheduled to clash in 2022, but the fight had to be cancelled after Benn's positive drug test. The fight has been rescheduled and the family feud might finally be settled.

For those unversed, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, fathers of the two current boxers, fought twice back in the day. Eubank Sr. won a decision in the first fight to capture Benn's WBO middleweight title while their rematch ended in a split draw.

Here's more details and how to watch the fight.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn head-to-head

Chris Eubank Jr

Conor Benn

Age

35

28

Height

180cm

173cm

Reach

184cm

173cm

Record

34-3-0

23-0-0

Knockouts

25

14

Nationality

UK

UK

MORE: Eddie Hearn Makes Big Bet On Boxing In Monaco And Now Calls It Home

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn preview

Chris Eubank Jr is a more experienced boxer than Conor Benn. While Benn is undefeated, he hasn't faced the level of competition that his upcoming opponent has. Some might argue that Eubank is technically better as well.

Benn has power but he's moving up in weight to fight Eubank Jr, who is a much bigger individual. As mentioned, Eubank Jr also has the size and experience factor by his side.

For Benn to win, he'll probably need to land something flush. Benn should look to find a finishing shot in the earlier rounds as it might become more difficult for him to pull of a win as the rounds progress. If the fight does reach the later rounds, Eubank Jr's shots might start to take a toll on him, eventually leading to a finish.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight date

Date: April 26

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn takes place on April 26

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn start time

Time: 2 pm EST /11 am PT

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn will start at 2 pm EST or 11 am PT.

How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

TV/ Stream: DAZN

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn will be available on DAZN worldwide.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn location

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United KIngdom.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Fight card

Middleweight: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

Light heavyweight: Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur

Middleweight: Liam Smith vs Aarom McKenna

Cruiserweight: Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton

Cruiserweight: Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke

MORE: Floyd Mayweather’s Former Manager Gives Verdict On Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.