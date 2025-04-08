How to Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are set to clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26. It's a massive grudge match and one of the biggest fights in British boxing's recent history.
Eubank Jr and Benn were previously scheduled to clash in 2022, but the fight had to be cancelled after Benn's positive drug test. The fight has been rescheduled and the family feud might finally be settled.
For those unversed, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, fathers of the two current boxers, fought twice back in the day. Eubank Sr. won a decision in the first fight to capture Benn's WBO middleweight title while their rematch ended in a split draw.
Here's more details and how to watch the fight.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn head-to-head
Chris Eubank Jr
Conor Benn
Age
35
28
Height
180cm
173cm
Reach
184cm
173cm
Record
34-3-0
23-0-0
Knockouts
25
14
Nationality
UK
UK
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn preview
Chris Eubank Jr is a more experienced boxer than Conor Benn. While Benn is undefeated, he hasn't faced the level of competition that his upcoming opponent has. Some might argue that Eubank is technically better as well.
Benn has power but he's moving up in weight to fight Eubank Jr, who is a much bigger individual. As mentioned, Eubank Jr also has the size and experience factor by his side.
For Benn to win, he'll probably need to land something flush. Benn should look to find a finishing shot in the earlier rounds as it might become more difficult for him to pull of a win as the rounds progress. If the fight does reach the later rounds, Eubank Jr's shots might start to take a toll on him, eventually leading to a finish.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight date
Date: April 26
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn takes place on April 26
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn start time
Time: 2 pm EST /11 am PT
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn will start at 2 pm EST or 11 am PT.
How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
TV/ Stream: DAZN
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn will be available on DAZN worldwide.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn location
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United KIngdom.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Fight card
Middleweight: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
Light heavyweight: Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur
Middleweight: Liam Smith vs Aarom McKenna
Cruiserweight: Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton
Cruiserweight: Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke
