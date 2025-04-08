Eddie Hearn Makes Big Bet On Boxing In Monaco And Now Calls It Home
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn no longer calls the United Kingdom home. Per public record filings, Hearn is now a resident of Monaco, according to British corporate registration information reviewed by KO on SI.
Hearn’s choice is good news for the future of boxing in glamorous Monte Carlo.
It isn’t just lifestyle that is drawing Hearn to the sunny principality. Over the years, Hearn has held a number of boxing cards in Monaco that have been held in or in association with the famous casino in Monte Carlo.
One of Hearn’s innovations in boxing has been to reinvigorate the sport in Monaco. Hearn’s Monte-Carlo Boxing Showdown recently held its fifth edition at the prestigious Salle des Étoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo.
Hearn last hosted a glamorous card in Monte Carlo on December 14, 2024, on which Murodjon Akhmadaliev earned the interim WBA super bantamweight title with a third-round knockout victory over Ricardo Espinoza Franco.
Hearn was all smiles as he took in the card sitting next to His Serene Highness Prince Ranier III. The monarch is half-American, given his mother was the famed Hollywood movie star Grace Kelly.
The event attracted a crème-de-la-crème of the French and British boxing scene. Boxing has a rich history in Monaco, from Georges Carpentier and Nino Benvenuti to modern names like Gennady Golovkin. Hearn will be there to write next chapter of boxing in Monte Carlo.
