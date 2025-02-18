Boxing

How to Watch Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, Fight Card

Know more about the Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker fight this weekend.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / PA Images

Daniel Dubois is set to take on Joseph Parker in a heavyweight showdown on Febraury 22. The card is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The IBF heavyweight title will be on the line for the tantalizing heavyweight showdown. Dubois (22-2-0, 21 KOs) is coming off a sensational knockout win against Anthony Joshua. Parker (35-3-0, 23 KOs) has beaten Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang in his last two fights.

Dubois vs Parker has big implications on the line. Let's dive into more details of the showdown.

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker fight date

Date: February 22, 2025

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker start time

Time: 2 pm EST (11 am PST)

The card is set to start at 2 pm EST (11 am PST).

How to watch Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker

TV/Stream: DAZN PPV

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker will be available on DAZN PPV.

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker location

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fight Card

Undisputed light heavyweight title fight main eventArtur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker: IBF heavyweight title

Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield: WBC lightweight title

Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super welterweight title

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title

Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title

The Latest Boxing News

Daniel Dubois Reveals The 3 Reasons Why He Will Beat Joseph Parker

Terence Crawford Talks Retirement Timeline Ahead of Canelo Alvarez Fight

Dmitry Bivol Details Doubt About Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight

Eddie Hearn Opens Up About Anthony Joshua's Boxing Retirement Timeline

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.