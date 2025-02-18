How to Watch Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, Fight Card
Daniel Dubois is set to take on Joseph Parker in a heavyweight showdown on Febraury 22. The card is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The IBF heavyweight title will be on the line for the tantalizing heavyweight showdown. Dubois (22-2-0, 21 KOs) is coming off a sensational knockout win against Anthony Joshua. Parker (35-3-0, 23 KOs) has beaten Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang in his last two fights.
Dubois vs Parker has big implications on the line. Let's dive into more details of the showdown.
Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker fight date
Date: February 22, 2025
Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker start time
Time: 2 pm EST (11 am PST)
The card is set to start at 2 pm EST (11 am PST).
How to watch Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker
TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker will be available on DAZN PPV.
Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker location
Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Fight Card
Undisputed light heavyweight title fight main event: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2
Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker: IBF heavyweight title
Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield: WBC lightweight title
Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super welterweight title
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title
