How to Watch Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Zambidis: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Floyd Mayweather entered 2026 with three fights scheduled, and at least one of them has now been confirmed.

After nearly two years away from the ring, Mayweather will return on June 27 against former kickboxer Mike Zambidis. The two combat sports stars will engage in an eight-round exhibition bout at a weight to be determined.

The exhibition will headline a fight card that will stream on DAZN, the broadcast platform announced on Wednesday.

Mayweather has not fought since going eight rounds in an exhibition with John Gotti III in August 2024. The "fight" was a rematch from their initial bout the previous year, which ended awkwardly when both corners climbed into the ring and nearly started a brawl.

𝐌𝐀𝐘𝐖𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐍 𝐃𝐀𝐙𝐍 💫



50-0 @FloydMayweather returns against Greek combat sports legend ‘Iron’ Mike Zambidis – who boasts a kickboxing record of 157-24, with 87 KOs 💥#MayweatherZambidis | June 27 | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/oIcVctdxDn — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 10, 2026

Zambidis, 45, last fought in 2019, when he made his professional boxing debut with a four-round decision win over Antonio Gomez. The Athens native retired from kickboxing in 2015 with a 157-24 record.

The exhibition bout was supposed to be Mayweather's second of the year, following his scheduled matchup with Mike Tyson. The Tyson matchup has seemingly withered away, but Mayweather will be jumping back into the fire against Zambidis.

The full Mayweather-Zambidis fight card has not yet been released, with certain fights only rumored to be part of the event. The event is expected to feature a mix of professional boxing and kickboxing fights, with a few MMA bouts potentially sprinkled in.

The 49-year-old Hall of Famer will use the fight with Zambidis as somewhat of a tune-up as he prepares for his professional boxing return later in the year. Mayweather is expected to end his nine-year retirement from the professional circuit in September in a rematch with Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2 is tentatively scheduled for late September, but the fight has yet to be confirmed. 'Money' appears to be hesitant to sign the contract for a professional fight, which Pacquiao claims he is doing to protect his pristine 50-0 record. The latest reporting states the fight will take place Sept 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Zambidis Date

Date: June 27, 2026

Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Zambidis Location

Location: OAKA Olympic Center in Athens, Greece

How to Watch Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Zambidis

Stream: DAZN

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Zambidis Time

Time: TBA

Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Zambidis Card

The full fight card and its exact bout order have yet to be announced or confirmed. This page will be updated when more information becomes available.