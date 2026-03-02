Floyd Mayweather Confirms Fight with Kickboxing Legend

Floyd Mayweather has signed on for yet another fight in 2026.

The fight is set to take place in Athens, Greece, in preparation for Mayweather's blockbuster rematch with Manny Pacquiao on September 19.

This will be 'Money' Mayweather's third fight this year, leading up to his pro return, as he is believed to be facing heavyweight legend Iron Mike Tyson in Africa in April.

Floyd Mayweather | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mayweather posted on Instagram today, revealing his excitement for a big 2026 ahead of his pro return.

"2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for me...

"I’m on the way to entertain!! Athens, Greece. Get ready for an all out exhibition. This summer will be a legendary battle."

"June is the month where history will be made at the Telekom Center. Different energy. Different level," Mayweather wrote.

This is the second time in his career he has faced a mixed martial artist, previously facing UFC star Conor McGregor in his last pro boxing fight.

Who is Mike Zambidis?

Zambidis posted on social media himself hours before it was confirmed, hinting at a fight with the boxing legend, showing the pair to face off at the Oak Arena in Athens.

The Greek fighter is now 45, having last announced his retirement in 2015 after a victory against Steve Moxon. He has since fought in a one-off boxing match in 2019.

Iron Mike Zambidis is an 18-time kickboxing world champion, mostly competing in kickboxing promotion K1 MAX, where he became recognized as a knockout star, securing 87 wins via knockout in his pro career.

Pacquiao outlines his intensions ahead of rematch

Manny Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mayweather's return from retirement should come as no surprise, having previously retired from boxing in 2007 on two occasions and most recently in 2015 before his big-money return against Conor McGregor in 2017.

The 49-year-old will be looking to keep his 50-0 record intact as he chases his 51st professional win. That being said, Manny Pacquiao is looking to throw a wrench in his plans, saying, "I want Floyd to be forever haunted by the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him."