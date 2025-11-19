How To Watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will return to professional action on December 19, when he takes on internet star turned pro boxer Jake Paul.
The pair will compete in a professional heavyweight bout, scheduled for eight rounds. Paul was initially scheduled to take on lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in November, but problems regarding a civil lawsuit caused Most Valuable Promotions to cancel the event.
The fight will be Joshua's first since his 2024 knockout loss to Daniel Dubois. Following the loss and Tyson Fury's second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk, it appeared as if Joshua and 'The Gyspy King' were on a collision course in 2025. However, the bout was never made.
Now it will be 'The Problem Child' for Joshua, as 'AJ' looks to get his first professional win since a knockout victory over Francis Ngannou in March 2024.
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Tale of the Tape
Jake Paul
Anthony Joshua
Age
28
36
Height
6'1"
6'6"
Reach
76"
82"
Record
12-1
28-4
KOs
7
25
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Preview
Jake Paul will experience a massive change in opponent between his scheduled bout in November with Davis and his upcoming fight with Joshua. Going from fighting a lightweight to a former heavyweight champion, most are predicting a Joshua victory.
Although Joshua has suffered knockout losses to Andy Ruiz Jr. and Daniel Dubois, it may be difficult for Paul to replicate such a feat.
The last time Joshua took on a relatively novice boxer, it ended in a brutal one-sided affair. Taking on Francis Ngannou in 2024, the then 0-1 boxer suffered a devastating second-round knockout. Prior to meeting 'AJ', Ngannou had never been knocked down in his MMA career.
All signs point toward an early finish for Joshua against Paul. Although, 'The Problem Child' will be looking to pull off a momunetal upset.
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Date
Date: Friday, December 19, 2025
Jake vs Joshua will take place on Friday, December 19, 2025.
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Time
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Jake vs Joshua will start at 9 pm EST.
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Location
Location: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
Jake vs Joshua will be held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
How To Watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua
Watch: Live on Netflix
Jake vs Joshua will be available to stream for all Netflix subscribers at no additional cost.
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Full Fight Card
The full fight card for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua is yet to be officially announced.
The Latest Boxing News
Donal Long is a boxing journalist for KO On SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also worked on sites such as SportsJOE, GiveMeSport, The Sportster, and Bloody Knockout. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel throughout Europe to attend live events.Follow longdonal