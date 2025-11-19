How To Watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will return to professional action on December 19, when he takes on internet star turned pro boxer Jake Paul.

The pair will compete in a professional heavyweight bout, scheduled for eight rounds. Paul was initially scheduled to take on lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in November, but problems regarding a civil lawsuit caused Most Valuable Promotions to cancel the event.

The fight will be Joshua's first since his 2024 knockout loss to Daniel Dubois. Following the loss and Tyson Fury's second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk, it appeared as if Joshua and 'The Gyspy King' were on a collision course in 2025. However, the bout was never made.

Now it will be 'The Problem Child' for Joshua, as 'AJ' looks to get his first professional win since a knockout victory over Francis Ngannou in March 2024.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Tale of the Tape

Jake Paul Anthony Joshua Age 28 36 Height 6'1" 6'6" Reach 76" 82" Record 12-1 28-4 KOs 7 25

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Preview

Jake Paul will experience a massive change in opponent between his scheduled bout in November with Davis and his upcoming fight with Joshua. Going from fighting a lightweight to a former heavyweight champion, most are predicting a Joshua victory.

Although Joshua has suffered knockout losses to Andy Ruiz Jr. and Daniel Dubois, it may be difficult for Paul to replicate such a feat.

The last time Joshua took on a relatively novice boxer, it ended in a brutal one-sided affair. Taking on Francis Ngannou in 2024, the then 0-1 boxer suffered a devastating second-round knockout. Prior to meeting 'AJ', Ngannou had never been knocked down in his MMA career.

All signs point toward an early finish for Joshua against Paul. Although, 'The Problem Child' will be looking to pull off a momunetal upset.

Yes, it’s real.



JAKE PAUL vs ANTHONY JOSHUA will go head to head in a pro heavyweight fight LIVE only on Netflix. Friday December 19. #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/OSx2H6IKx4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 17, 2025

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Date

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Jake vs Joshua will take place on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Time

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Jake vs Joshua will start at 9 pm EST.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Location

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Jake vs Joshua will be held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

How To Watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Watch: Live on Netflix

Jake vs Joshua will be available to stream for all Netflix subscribers at no additional cost.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Full Fight Card

The full fight card for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua is yet to be officially announced.