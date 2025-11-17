Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Officially Confirmed As Date And Location Announced

Jake Paul was supposed to face Gervonta 'Tank' Davis on November 14; however, legal trouble for the lightweight champion would cause the event to be canceled.

Following the announcement that Paul would no longer take on Davis, many fighters put their name forward to take on the internet star. This included the likes of Rolly Romero, Edgar Berlanga, and former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos.

One name that emerged in the aftermath of the cancellation was former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua. Now, the bout between Paul and the British boxing legend has been confirmed.

Jake Paul Takes On Anthony Joshua On December 19 In Professional Heavyweight Bout

Anthony Joshua | IMAGO / PA Images

Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions has confirmed that the once-rumored fight between 'The Problem Child' and Joshua has been made official.

Posting to X, Paul confirmed the bout on November 17.

"Yes, it's real. JAKE PAUL vs ANTHONY JOSHUA will go head-to-head in a pro heavyweight fight LIVE only on Netflix. Friday, December 19." Jake Paul

The bout will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, the same venue in which Paul was originally supposed to take on 'Tank' Davis.

Paul's scheduled bout with Davis was set as an exhibition bout, with a weight limit of 195 pounds. Now, he will compete in a professional bout as he will challenge Joshua in a heavyweight affair.

Paul, 28, currently boasts a 12-1 record, having made his professional debut in 2020. The sole loss on his record came in 2023, when he lost a split decision to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Since the loss, Paul has notched up six wins in a row. In his last outing, Paul was able to overcome former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., defeating the American-Mexican via unanimous decision.

As for Joshua, 36, the two-time heavyweight champion currently has a professional record of 28-4. The British fighter has not competed since 2024, when he missed out on the opportunity of becoming a three-time heavyweight champion, losing to Daniel Dubois via knockout.

The loss to Dubois ended a four-fight winning streak for 'AJ', who went into the title bout off a second-round knockout win over former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Early odds for the fight see Paul come in as a massive underdog, as Joshua was set at roughly a -1000 favorite prior to the bout being officially announced.

The event is set for 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT.