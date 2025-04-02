Eimantas Stanionis Ready To F*** Up Jaron Ennis' Plans
The stage has seemingly been set for Jaron "Boots" Ennis to fully cement himself as one of the best boxers in the world when he faces Eimantas Stanionis on April 12.
Just don't count on Stanionis to go along with those plans.
Stanionis spoke about the upcoming unification bout against Ennis during Matchroom Boxing's pre-fight documentary 'Make The Days Count,' and is more than ready to put an end to the hype surrounding Boots.
“We’re going into deep waters,” Stanionis said. “They are building a superstar, but I am going to f**k up all their plans. He’s a good fighter but we all have two hands [and] two legs — no one is unbeatable. I’m coming to fight. I’ll be standing all night, that’s for sure."
Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) and Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) will square off for the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight titles at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on DAZN.
Ennis vs. Stanionis pits two undefeated welterweight champions who have finally landed the big fight that has eluded them. It also represents an opportunity for one of the two to cement themselves as the top welterweight in the world.
Ennis, 27, was on a rocket to superstardom but has plateaued somewhat over the last two years because of his inability to land a fight with a big name. Stanionis, 30, was knocking on the doorstep of a huge fight against Vergil Ortiz on multiple occasions, but injuries and illnesses caused the fight to fall through in each instance.
Stylistically, Ennis' power and well-rounded skillset and Stanionis' nonstop pressure style could make for fireworks. And if the fight can live up to the stakes, Ennis vs. Stanionis could be one of the best fights in 2025.
