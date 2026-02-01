Pro Boxer Had Incredible Line After Getting His Toupee Knocked Off During Fight
Well, this is something we've never seen before in the history of boxing.
In case you missed it, Jarrell Miller went viral late Saturday night in the unlikeliest of ways during his heavyweight fight against Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden. The cause? His hairpiece was knocked loose during a fury of punches in the second round.
Here's how that played out:
Miller ended up ripping the toupee off his head in between rounds and then threw it into the crowd. We didn't see that coming, either.
Miller took it all in stride and had some fun with it during his post-fight interview, when he explained how a shampoo snafu a few days before the fight led to this incredible moment.
"I get to my momma’s house and she had some shampoo bottles on her table and I shampooed it and it was like bleach," Miller said. "I nearly lost my hair two days ago and I called my manager and slapped that s--- on real quick and Ibeh slapped that s--- off."
Here's that amazing interview:
What makes this even better is that Miller went on to win the fight via a split decision.
WBC interim world champion Skye Nicolson had some fun with Miller's hairpiece after he threw it into the stands:
Boxing fans had a field day with Miller after all of that happened.
What a night at MSG.
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt