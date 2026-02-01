Pro Boxer Had Incredible Line After Getting His Toupee Knocked Off During Fight

Well, this is something we've never seen before in the history of boxing.

In case you missed it, Jarrell Miller went viral late Saturday night in the unlikeliest of ways during his heavyweight fight against Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden. The cause? His hairpiece was knocked loose during a fury of punches in the second round.

Here's how that played out:

The moment Jarrell Miller had his hair punched off in the middle of his fight 🤯🤣





Miller ended up ripping the toupee off his head in between rounds and then threw it into the crowd. We didn't see that coming, either.

Miller took it all in stride and had some fun with it during his post-fight interview, when he explained how a shampoo snafu a few days before the fight led to this incredible moment.

"I get to my momma’s house and she had some shampoo bottles on her table and I shampooed it and it was like bleach," Miller said. "I nearly lost my hair two days ago and I called my manager and slapped that s--- on real quick and Ibeh slapped that s--- off."

Here's that amazing interview:

"He slapped that s*** off."



Jarrell Miller reacts to losing his hair during his win over Kingsley Ibeh 🤣





What makes this even better is that Miller went on to win the fight via a split decision.

WBC interim world champion Skye Nicolson had some fun with Miller's hairpiece after he threw it into the stands:

#Jarrell_Miller's wig 🤣 ended up in the hands of #Skye_Nicolson.



A punch stripped off Jarrell's Wig 😁😂🤗 pic.twitter.com/cYe5ybaFD9 — ✳️ Rwakoojo Sam✳️ (@S_Rwakoojo) February 1, 2026

Boxing fans had a field day with Miller after all of that happened.

Most insane thing I’ve ever seen in the ring outside of Tyson biting ears off.



Jarrell Miller will be a meme for the rest of his life. Congrats. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1fRfjCiDXw — ™️Marcus  (@TheMisterMarcus) February 1, 2026

Jarrell Miller giving us a reason to ban AI

I still can’t get over that Jarrell Miller hair piece



Men just let it go



Take it from somewhere who is bald, it’s ok. A fresh bald head is fine.



A hair piece just isn’t the one pic.twitter.com/brgeXfymBG — Ade Oladipo (@ade_oladipo1) February 1, 2026

I'd rather get highlight reel knocked out than have this happen

At least 14x more embarrassing than just getting knocked out.

Just one sensible day in this sport, please....

What a night at MSG.

